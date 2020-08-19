ON Semiconductor USB Type-C™ Solutions Featured in Latest Future Electronics Edge E-Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting an extensive product portfolio for USB Type-C™ solutions in the latest issue of The Edge.

The days of having a unique cable for each device is a thing of the past. With ON Semiconductor USB Type-C™ solutions, the timeless USB has evolved to new heights and the new technology is the emerging standard not only for charging, but for data transfer and power. The ON Semiconductor portfolio for USB Type-C and Power Delivery (PD) enables higher performance and promises convenience for users, as well as simplicity for designers and manufacturers.

Discover ON Semiconductor’s complete portfolio for USB Type-C and Power Delivery (PD) solutions: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/on-semiconductor-usb-type-c

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

