Best Video Conferencing Software Companies – By 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Video Conferencing Software helps businesses in enabling online communication for audio meetings, video meetings, and seminars, with pre-built features like chat, screen sharing, and recording. Video Conferencing tools can be used to host or join virtual meetings with fellow workers, company partners, or customers, irrespective of the locations of the attendees. These solutions remove the need for physical attendance in both rapid scrums and essential meetings, and add suitability to everyday schedules for everybody involved, thereby enhancing client relationships, and ensuring open and reliable communication amongst teams.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Zoom, Skype, Cisco, Microsoft and GoToMeeting sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Video Conferencing Market. 360Quadrants also lists the best companies in the Video Conferencing space.

Video Conferencing Software Quadrant Highlights

Company evaluation was conducted for 100+ companies offering video conferencing software services out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Zoom, Skype, Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans, TeamViewer, GoToMeeting, join.me, Adobe Connect, UberConference, Whereby and Lifesize have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. These vendors also have been operational the Video Conferencing Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategy to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Amazon Chime, Biitrix24, Vidyo, and Fuze, have been identified as innovators as these companies have an innovative portfolio of the best Video Conferencing Software and a potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par. These vendors have been providing the best Video Conferencing Software offerings as per their customer demands.

Oovoo, and Rocket.chat, have been identified as the emerging players in the best Video Conferencing Software market. These companies are specialized in offering highly niche and personalised solutions and services to their clients. These companies have also been focused on making acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

Spike, and Gruveo have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have strong portfolio of the best Video Conferencing Software solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Best Video Conferencing Software comparison between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360 Scoring Methodology

Top Video Conferencing Software Market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Video Conferencing Software Market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

