Odessa Named to Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Philadelphia, USA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Odessa, a global leader in asset finance software, today announced that it earned a spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list recognizes the nation’s most successful, fastest-growing private companies annually.

Over the past three years, Odessa experienced a growth rate of 102.95% which led to its recognition in the Inc. 5000 list. Through the Odessa Platform and industry-leading services, Odessa enables equipment finance companies to power their digital transformation from origination to servicing to remarketing. Connecting digital interactions throughout the customer journey, Odessa makes it easier for brands to streamline asset management and deliver excellence in customer experience.

“We’re very excited to be included in this year’s Inc. 5000 list and are so grateful to our customers whose trust in Odessa enables us to deliver these results and continue to innovate and grow,” said Madhu Natarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Odessa. “It’s that partnership with our customers that gives us inspiration and fuels our continued industry leadership.”

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 represent the most competitive within their markets and the most impressive growth compared to prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

To learn more about Odessa’s cloud-first asset finance platform, visit www.odessainc.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Odessa

Odessa is a software company exclusively focused in the leasing industry, and the developers of the Odessa Platform. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and workforce of 850+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets including low-code development, test automation, reporting and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. Learn more at www.odessainc.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.