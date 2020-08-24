Library Discovery Services by LIBSYS

Gurgaon, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — LSDiscovery provides an integrated approach towards discovering all kinds of library resources like

Physical collection of books, articles, journals

Digital resources/E-resources like e-books, e-articles, e-journals

LSDiscovery is a library discovery system by Libsys that provides a simple and easy single-window search capability to users wherein they can search the entire library collection and e-resources from anywhere, anytime and from any device.

Students, library staff and faculty members can use LSDiscovery within all kinds of libraries be it university libraries, college libraries, large public libraries, small libraries, academic libraries or government libraries.

BENEFITS OF LSDISCOVERY

Promotion of library resources where the entire library collection gets explored and displayed effectively.

Seamless integration with LMS(Library Management System) thereby providing user accounts data and resource usage data to library managers for analysis.

Patrons get easy access to all the library resources through a single window.

Patrons can discover relevant content as per their specific needs.

Our library discovery services portfolio consists of Onesearch feature, Enhanced User Interface and Usage Statistics.

ONESEARCH

Onesearch Interface in LSDiscovery enables the students and academic researchers to search for all kinds of library collections, subscribed journals, online journals, and any other subscribed e-resources remotely from any device. Library Onesearch is useful for Simple broad category searches

Specific narrowed down searches for finding relevant content as per the need of the researcher The Onesearch feature of LSDiscovery provides quick, efficient and smart searches on the Library Catalogue, Institutional Repositories, Journal Articles, E-Books and Other E-resources. In addition to a simple search, our library onesearch provides complex search strategies using ‘AND’/‘OR’/‘NOT’ operator along with support for multiple filters to refine search results for smooth and meaningful navigation across various strategies. Wherever applicable, full text for a specific citation as well as referenced citations can be accessed and browsed, all with a single click. Citations can be downloaded in different formats with options for print and email. LSDiscovery keeps the search indices up to date by auto capturing citations created by the publishers. Favorite searches can be saved, and search history can be viewed for reference. ENHANCED USER INTERFACE