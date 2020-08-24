Library Discovery Services by LIBSYS

LSDiscovery by LIBSYS

Posted on 2020-08-24 by in Computers, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

Library Discovery Services

Gurgaon, India, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — LSDiscovery provides an integrated approach towards discovering all kinds of library resources like

  • Physical collection of books, articles, journals
  • Digital resources/E-resources like e-books, e-articles, e-journals

LSDiscovery is a library discovery system by Libsys that provides a simple and easy single-window search capability to users wherein they can search the entire library collection and e-resources from anywhere, anytime and from any device.

Students, library staff and faculty members can use LSDiscovery within all kinds of libraries be it university libraries, college libraries, large public libraries, small libraries, academic libraries or government libraries.

BENEFITS OF LSDISCOVERY

  • Promotion of library resources where the entire library collection gets explored and displayed effectively.
  • Seamless integration with LMS(Library Management System) thereby providing user accounts data and resource usage data to library managers for analysis.
  • Patrons get easy access to all the library resources through a single window.
  • Patrons can discover relevant content as per their specific needs.

Our library discovery services portfolio consists of Onesearch feature, Enhanced User Interface and Usage Statistics.

ONESEARCH

Onesearch Interface in LSDiscovery enables the students and academic researchers to search for all kinds of library collections, subscribed journals, online journals, and any other subscribed e-resources remotely from any device.
Library Onesearch is useful for
  • Simple broad category searches
  • Specific narrowed down searches for finding relevant content as per the need of the researcher

The Onesearch feature of LSDiscovery provides quick, efficient and smart searches on the Library Catalogue, Institutional Repositories, Journal Articles, E-Books and Other E-resources. In addition to a simple search, our library onesearch provides complex search strategies using ‘AND’/‘OR’/‘NOT’ operator along with support for multiple filters to refine search results for smooth and meaningful navigation across various strategies.

Wherever applicable, full text for a specific citation as well as referenced citations can be accessed and browsed, all with a single click.
Citations can be downloaded in different formats with options for print and email. LSDiscovery keeps the search indices up to date by auto capturing citations created by the publishers. Favorite searches can be saved, and search history can be viewed for reference.

ENHANCED USER INTERFACE

The Enhanced User Interface within our library discovery system provides an alternative to the library website as it includes library circulars, timings, patrons privileges, useful links, location, contact details, FAQs, visitor counts and library branding. The user interface supplements search with new arrivals, popular books, e-books, and other e-Library collections including categories listing. Each user receives a personalized homepage displaying new arrivals based on subject preferences, fines due along with the option to pay online, recommended titles, SDI and RSS services, and log of lending transactions. This interface is accessible on mobile devices as well.

USAGE STATISTICS FOR LIBRARY ANALYTICS

The library resource usage data can be gathered, stored and analyzed by the library staff to understand which resources are in high demand. The analysis reports help the library managers to plan out procurement and various other library operations.
This statistics tool helps libraries get an exact picture of how the subscribed e-resources are being utilized and analyze the ROI on their subscription. This analysis can also be used to decide on the renewal of journals at the end of the year.
Using COUNTER and SUSHI (Standardized Usage Statistics Harvesting) protocols, LSDiscovery, library discovery system captures statistics on actual usage of e-resources, whether journal or book or database or any other electronic resources from the publishers. This data, as captured for the various report formats, is used to generate a comprehensive set of analytical reports with graphical representation. The usage statistics tool provides in-depth library analytics.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!