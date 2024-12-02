Global Therapeutic Apheresis Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 5,264.4 Million by 2033

The global therapeutic apheresis market is poised for significant expansion, according to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI). Valued at USD 2,717.9 million in 2023, the market is forecasted to nearly double in size, reaching an estimated USD 5,264.4 million by 2033, driven by a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the next decade.

Therapeutic apheresis, a critical medical procedure that separates and removes specific components from the blood, is instrumental in treating a wide range of medical conditions, including autoimmune disorders, hematologic diseases, and neurological disorders. This market growth is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of these chronic conditions that require therapeutic intervention, as well as the growing demand for blood components driven by the aging global population.

Explore Market Dynamics: Request Your Sample Report Now!

In addition to these demographic factors, technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the therapeutic apheresis market. Innovations in apheresis techniques are enhancing both the efficiency and outcomes of procedures, offering improved treatment options for patients. These advancements, combined with favorable reimbursement policies and increased funding for apheresis procedures, are creating a robust ecosystem that supports market growth.

FMI’s report highlights that the convergence of these factors positions the therapeutic apheresis market for substantial growth throughout the forecast period. As the medical community continues to adopt these advancements and address the increasing demand for treatment, the market is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients globally.

With the ongoing expansion of therapeutic apheresis applications and innovations in the field, the market is set for transformative growth, providing new opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare and medical device sectors.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, the therapeutic apheresis industry in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

In 2022, the United States developed the therapeutic apheresis business with a share of 28.8%.

The therapeutic apheresis industry grew considerably to USD 2,577.9 million in 2022.

The therapeutic apheresis sector expanded at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China’s therapeutic apheresis industry is projected to develop with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By 2033, India’s therapeutic apheresis industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Japan’s therapeutic apheresis industry grew significantly, with a 4.2% share in 2022.

Australia’s therapeutic apheresis industry is likely to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033.

Germany’s therapeutic apheresis business grew, with a share of 6.3% in 2022.

In 2022, based on the technology, centrifugation dominated the market, with a share of 58.3%.

In 2022, the blood bank segment dominated the market, with a share of 43.5%, based on end users.

Get the Full Picture: Download the Complete Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report Here

Competitors Winning Strategies:

The market has currently demonstrated budding success and is well-established in several locations. As a result of growing government activities, more individuals are becoming aware of the industry under study, fueling its expansion. Strategic partnerships and new product launches by large corporations are also anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Recent Developments:

The TORAYMYXIN medical device was introduced to the European market by Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan) in June 2019.

Baxter International Inc. (United States) introduced the PrisMax system in the US in July 2019.

In June 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies announced that the automated red blood cell exchange procedure performed on the company’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System had been selected by the NHS MedTech Funding Mandate (MTFM) programme in NHS England in the United Kingdom to treat sickle cell disease.

In July 2022, Eliaz Therapeutics and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies worked together to create and market a breakthrough therapeutic apheresis therapy for acute renal damage (AKI).

Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co.

Haemonetics Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Cerus Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc.

Fresenius Kabi USA

Terumo Bct

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Therakos Incorporation

Key Segments:

By Procedure Types:

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCX)

Cellular Depletions

By Technology:

Centrifugation

Membrane filtration

By Application:

Hematology

Neurology

Nephrology

Rheumatology

Oncology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Specialty clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T! +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube