Troop 313 Adult Leader Accredited for Leadership Training Course

CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — On August 9th, Sarah Smith-Harvey, adult volunteer for Troop 313, sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, completed her training to deliver the Wood Badge course for Scouting. The Wood Badge is leadership training for adult volunteers.

“I attribute my success to my troop, they are incredibly supportive”, said Sarah Smith-Harvey. “Wood Badge makes Scouters better leaders by teaching advanced leadership skills, and by creating a bond and commitment to the Scout movement.”

Troop 313 has 25 adults’ volunteers who have earned the rank of Wood Badge, an uncommon feat on its own as only 12% of all adult scout leaders complete the training. Troop 313 has so far assisted thirty-three young men to reach the rank of Eagle Scout and have over twenty-five scouts working their way through the various Scouts ranks.

“What makes Troop 313 so efficient and well-organized is that each volunteer have specific skills and talents”, said Chris Lumsden, Scout Master for Troop 313 and Wood Badge recipient. “I do credit the leadership skills I, and the other Troop leaders, acquired during Wood Badge for the competence of our Troop. It just feels fair that Sarah is giving back by teaching others.”

Wood Badge courses generally have a combined classroom and practical outdoors-based phase followed by a Wood Badge project. The first Wood Badge training was organized in September 1919.

If you are a registered member of the Boy Scouts of America, aged 18 years and older and would like to participate in Wood Badge please visit www.tampabayscouting.org/training/wood-badge.

Troop 313 is open to those of any faith, as with any troop. Youth in the Scouting program are encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. Scientology founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.” To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.