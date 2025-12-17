Water Desalination Equipment Market: Bridging the Gap in Freshwater Scarcity

The global water desalination equipment market was valued at USD 18.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 31.69 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing scarcity of freshwater resources and the rising demand for water across arid and semi-arid regions, where access to surface water sources such as rivers and lakes is limited or nonexistent. As a result, desalination has become a critical solution for ensuring reliable water supply in water-stressed regions worldwide.

Global concerns over water availability continue to intensify. According to the World Economic Forum, global demand for freshwater is expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, potentially leaving around 1.6 billion people without access to safely managed drinking water. At present, nearly 4 billion people live in water-scarce regions, and one out of every four cities worldwide is affected by water insecurity. These alarming trends underscore the urgent need for alternative water sources, thereby accelerating the adoption of water desalination technologies.

As freshwater scarcity worsens, desalination equipment is increasingly being deployed to bridge the growing gap between water supply and demand. Water is essential not only for daily human consumption but also for industrial operations and construction activities. Data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) highlights that approximately 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, of which 96.5% exists as saline water in oceans, seas, and bays. Only 3.5% constitutes freshwater, sourced from groundwater, rivers, streams, and lakes. This limited availability of freshwater emphasizes the importance of desalination as a sustainable and scalable solution to meet both municipal and industrial water requirements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region dominated the global water desalination equipment market in 2024, accounting for 49.6% of total revenue. Growth in the region is fueled by severe water scarcity, rapid urbanization, and expanding industrial activities. Many Middle Eastern countries are among the most water-stressed globally and depend heavily on desalination to meet municipal and industrial water needs. Nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have made significant investments in large-scale desalination facilities, primarily utilizing technologies such as reverse osmosis (RO) and multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation.

By source, the seawater segment held the largest market share in 2024, contributing 60.3% of global revenue. The dominance of this segment is driven by the abundance and widespread availability of seawater. As freshwater sources become increasingly scarce, especially in coastal regions, seawater provides a reliable and consistent feedstock for desalination. Access to vast ocean resources ensures a steady supply of potable water, particularly in areas facing droughts, rapid population growth, and limited freshwater reserves. Technology Insights: The reverse osmosis segment led the market by technology in 2024, accounting for 55.9% of total revenue. Reverse osmosis is widely adopted due to its high energy efficiency, relatively low operating costs, and ability to produce high-quality freshwater. Continuous advancements in membrane technology and system design have further reduced costs and improved performance, making RO suitable for both large-scale municipal projects and smaller decentralized desalination systems.

By application, the municipal segment dominated the market in 2024, holding a 52.2% revenue share. Municipal authorities are responsible for supplying potable water to rapidly growing urban populations. The expansion of megacities and increasing urbanization worldwide are placing significant pressure on existing water infrastructure. As a result, desalination equipment is becoming an essential component of municipal water supply strategies, supporting the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 18.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 31.69 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 9.6%

MEA: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global water desalination equipment market features several prominent players focusing on technological innovation, large-scale project development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Xylem, Inc. is a global water technology company engaged in the design, manufacture, and servicing of products primarily serving the water sector, along with the electric and gas sectors. The company operates a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Aanderaa, AC Fire, Bell & Gossett, Bellingham + Stanley, CentriPro, ebro, Godwin, Flygt, Flojet, and Goulds Water Technology.

is a global water technology company engaged in the design, manufacture, and servicing of products primarily serving the water sector, along with the electric and gas sectors. The company operates a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Aanderaa, AC Fire, Bell & Gossett, Bellingham + Stanley, CentriPro, ebro, Godwin, Flygt, Flojet, and Goulds Water Technology. Veolia is a multinational organization specializing in the design and delivery of water, waste, and energy management solutions. The company operates through three main business segments: water management, waste management, and energy management, supporting sustainable resource management across industries and municipalities.

Key Players

Acciona S.A.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Veolia

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Xylem, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (KYSEARO)

Conclusion

The global water desalination equipment market is poised for sustained growth as freshwater scarcity intensifies and global water demand continues to rise. Strong reliance on desalination in water-stressed regions, particularly in the Middle East & Africa, along with the dominance of seawater sources and reverse osmosis technology, highlights the sector’s critical role in addressing water insecurity. As urbanization, industrial activity, and population growth place increasing pressure on limited freshwater resources, investments in advanced desalination equipment are expected to remain a key strategy for ensuring long-term water sustainability through 2030 and beyond.