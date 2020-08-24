Dr. Cindy Gordon Joins Forbes as an Artificial Intelligence Contributor

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to announce that Dr. Cindy Gordon has recently joined Forbes as a thought leadership contributor to its newly launched AI Leadership segment.

With decades of experience having led senior leadership operational roles at the likes of Accenture, Xerox, Citicorp, and now as CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, Dr. Cindy Gordon will share her knowledge in the field of AI with over 160 million Forbes readers.

“Based on our global research and educational training sessions with hundreds of CEOs across North America, our research has determined that board directors lack key business knowledge in AI. With AI moving into every industry and process domain, we felt it was imperative to ensure quality content was produced and distributed in a highly trusted global media channel. With my AI board advisory relationship with the Forbes Business and Technology School, it was the perfect choice to write for the Forbes Media Channel given its global reach and quality content credibility. I am honoured to join the Forbes family of incredible writers, and thought leaders bringing world-class and timely insights to Forbes readers.” Says Dr. Cindy Gordon.

The Forbes platform will allow Cindy to share crucial perspectives on AI governance and leadership maturity in this domain which are essential to drive responsible AI adoption. To read her first article “Why Board Directors And CEOs Must Become AI Literate To Lead Forward,” click here.

Dr. Cindy Gordon has also been recognized for her innovation thought leadership with over 14 books in the market. Cindy is also a Board Director/Advisor with: Corent Technology, LyfeUp, and the Forbes Business and Technology School. She is also a recipient of the Governor’s General Award for Innovation and the recipient of over 17 awards. Her community track record is extensive, highlights include: Board Advisor, Forbes Business and Technology School – Ashford University, Founder and Chair of the AI Directory, CATA (National Media Spokesperson for Women in STEM), Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada (Former National Chair), Former National Chair at Women in Technology (CATA: CANWIT), Co-Chair, iCanada (Smart Cities), Former Director, Nightwood Theatre, Former Director, St. Lawrence Theatre, Former President, Xerox Canada Women in Technology, etc.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 71 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a Cognitive Sciences and Data Sciences Company offering the smartest and easiest to use AI for sales analytics that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties and sales inefficiencies with custom insights on forecasts, pipeline opportunities, account relationships, rep performance coaching and data completeness to optimize the return of your CRM investment. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%. The company also offers strategic services in strategy, governance, and building unique customized AI models to give their clients a competitive edge. A new educational program offering is also available for C-Suite Executives to advance their knowledge in AI Best Practices.

