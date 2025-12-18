Clearview Glass Boat Adds New Dinner Cruise Packages To Its Offerings

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Clearview Glass Boat has rolled out a fresh line-up of dinner experiences, adding a new dimension to dinner cruises in Sydney. Known for its all-glass design, sweeping harbour views and Chef’s Signature four-course menu, Clearview is now broadening its offerings with premium wine-paired dinner cruises and an all-inclusive drinks packages for groups.

The new wine-paired dinner cruises sit alongside the brand’s flagship Signature Dinner Cruise, a long-time favourite of both Sydneysiders and travellers. While the Signature experience continues to hold its place with its panoramic 360° views and 4-course dining, the wine-paired packages cater directly to guests who enjoy tasting their way through an evening.

Two versions are being introduced: a 2-hour and a 3-hour wine-paired dinner cruise. Both include sparkling wine on arrival, followed by premium wines matched to the entrée, main and dessert. Each pairing draws out the flavours of the meal and complements the mood of the star-lit harbour.

For groups looking for a relaxed, seamless dining experience without any bar tabs, Clearview is also adding an all-inclusive drinks package featuring a mix of unlimited beers, wines, juices and soft drinks. This package is designed for staff outings and groups celebrating a special occasion on this glass boat dinner cruise on Sydney Harbour.

By expanding its offerings, Clearview is stepping into a more experience-driven space within Sydney’s dinner cruise scene. The focus remains the same: premium multi-course dining, 360° views and a luxury setting, but now with more room for guests to choose how they want to shape their night on the water.

For more information about the new packages, visit the official website of Clearview Cruises, where guests can browse, compare and select the experience that suits their style of evening.

Media contact:

Clearview Glass Boat Cruises ,

32 The Promenade, King Street Wharf 5,

Sydney, NSW 2000