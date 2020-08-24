Cloud Managed Services Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

24th Aug 2020 – Global Cloud Managed Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025. Market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Cloud managed services offer a variety of skillful solutions that process information technology (IT) infrastructure and inner functionalities to be managed in support from a third party managed service supplier through cloud platform.

The factors that propel the development of the market include increasing acceptance of cloud technology among businesses for handling their application. There has been significant increase in the acceptance of cloud-based technology as it is inexpensive and offers real time updates and access to business application and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cloud Managed Services Market may be explored by types, industries, deployment outlook, vertical outlook, and geography.

The Market may be explored by Type into Data Center, Business, Mobility, Network, and Security. The “Managed Mobility” segment dominated the Cloud Managed Services Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and increasing use of personal devices will enhanced effectiveness in business operations.

Cloud Managed Services Market may be explored by Industries into Healthcare, Government, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others. The Market may be explored by deployment outlook as Public, and Private. The Market may be explored by vertical outlook as Government (State & Local, Federal) & Education, Telecom & ITES, BFSI, Retail & Consumer, Manufacturing & Automotive, Healthcare, and Others (Transportation, Food & Beverages, Media, Real Estate, Oil & Gas).

The “BFSI” segment dominated the Cloud Managed Services Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to reduction in risks, improved focus on core competencies, improved regulatory compliance, and customer relations are some of the key factors propelling the Cloud Managed Services Market in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Cloud Managed Services Market include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture PLC, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd., NTT DATA Corporation, VMWare, Inc., BT Global Services, AT&T Inc., and IBM Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

