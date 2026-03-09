White Label Fox Rolls Out Feature-Rich UberEats Clone App to Help Businesses Build Scalable Food Delivery Apps

Gujarat, India, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading provider of on-demand app development solutions, has announced the launch of its feature-rich UberEats Clone App, designed to help startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises build scalable food delivery applications quickly and efficiently. The ready-made platform enables businesses to launch their own multi-restaurant food delivery marketplace with a complete ecosystem that includes customer apps, driver apps, store apps, and a powerful web admin panel.

The demand for online food delivery services continues to grow rapidly across global markets as customers increasingly prefer the convenience of ordering meals through mobile applications. Businesses entering this competitive industry require reliable and scalable technology solutions that can streamline operations and deliver seamless user experiences. With a wide range of features and customization capabilities, the solution enables businesses to create a branded food delivery platform tailored to their market requirements.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – User App

Restaurant Discovery & Search – Easily browse and search restaurants by name, cuisine type, location, or speciality dishes.



Advanced Filters & Sorting – Apply smart filters such as ratings, delivery time, and price range to quickly find the best restaurants.



Product Customization – Personalise food orders by selecting toppings, portion sizes, and adding special instructions.



Saved Addresses – Store multiple delivery addresses to make future checkouts faster and more convenient.



Multiple Payment Options – Pay securely using credit/debit cards, digital wallets, or local payment gateways.



In-App Wallet – Add funds to the app wallet and use the balance for quick and seamless payments.



Promo Codes & Offers – Apply discount codes and enjoy exclusive deals on food orders.



Referral Program – Invite friends to join the app and earn rewards for successful referrals.



Schedule Order – Plan orders in advance and schedule delivery at a preferred time.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Driver App

Driver Registration & KYC – Drivers can complete secure registration and document verification to start deliveries.



Order Request Management – Receive and manage incoming delivery requests in real time.



Availability Toggle – Turn availability on or off to control when to accept delivery requests.



Heatmap View – Identify high-demand areas on a live map to optimise delivery routes and increase earnings.



Order Status Updates – Update delivery progress from pickup to drop-off with real-time notifications.



Map Navigation – Navigate efficiently using integrated maps for the fastest delivery routes.



Document Management – Upload and manage necessary documents for verification and compliance.



Order History – Access a record of completed deliveries to track earnings and performance.



Vehicle Management – Add and update vehicle details for accurate delivery operations.

Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Store App

Easy Store Onboarding – Restaurants can quickly create profiles and start accepting orders.



Order Acceptance & Rejection – Manage incoming orders by accepting or rejecting them based on availability.



Product Availability Toggle – Update menu item availability instantly for accurate listings.



Pricing & Offer Management – Set product prices and create special offers or discounts.



Order Status Updates – Keep customers informed by updating order preparation and delivery status.



Store Timing Management – Configure store opening and closing hours to control order acceptance.



Service Radius Control – Define delivery areas to ensure efficient order fulfillment.



Promotions & Discounts – Launch promotional campaigns to attract more customers and increase sales.



Order History – Track past and pending orders for analysis and business insights.



Key Features of Our UberEats Clone App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard Statistics – Monitor platform performance and analytics from a centralized dashboard.



Customer & Partner Management – Manage users, delivery drivers, and restaurant partners efficiently.



Order & Delivery Management – Track and manage all orders and deliveries in real time.



Promo Code Management – Create and monitor promotional codes and discount campaigns.



Role-Based Access Control – Assign roles and permissions to different admin users securely.



Mass Notifications – Send announcements, alerts, and updates to users instantly.



Product & Category Management – Organize products and categories across restaurants from one dashboard.



Geo-Fencing Area Management – Define delivery zones to control service coverage accurately.

With the launch of its UberEats Clone App, White Label Fox continues to provide innovative and scalable clone app development company solutions for businesses looking to enter the rapidly growing food delivery industry. The platform offers a complete ecosystem that includes customer, driver, and store applications supported by a powerful web admin panel, enabling entrepreneurs to launch and manage their own food delivery marketplace efficiently. Built with advanced features, customizable architecture, and user-friendly design, the UberEats Clone App by White Label Fox helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation and build competitive food delivery platforms in today’s evolving on-demand economy.