Dental Practice Management Software Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2024

24th Aug 2020 – The global Dental Practice Management Software Market has crossed USD 888 million and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period. Rise in aging population coupled with demand for oral healthcare services is likely to gain a significant market in the forecast period. The other factors such as rise in digitization and healthcare budgets is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. Subsequently, dental practice management software streamlines the work processes of dental practices to enhance efficiency and patient care.

Medical care services are now adopting online services in order to create optimized benefits for stakeholders and investors and out of this objective, the dental practice management software resolves all the data related problems arising out of dental diagnosis. On the other hand, the traditional methods such as manual form filling and filing enable the customers to fill their registration form in detail for further filing. Once this filing is done, it becomes hard to retrieve information and common errors such as misplaced files or wrong entries occur.

Under dental clinical software management, the process gets faster and efficient over conventional ways. Hence, with the rise in dental clinic management system with Notification enables the clinic staff to maintain high volumes of records in a computerized and systematic manner. From the commercial perspective, the dental practice management software market share witness’s developments in patient examination form and analysis for causes of tooth disease and ailment.

Prevalence of periodontal diseases and rising demand for dental implants and rising pool of patient information for storage and retrieval of clinical information to handle massive amount of data are expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Rise in use of electronic health records and upgradation in technological infrastructure is expected to propel the market growth in the near future. However, death of technical competency and significant costs pertaining installation and upgrade of software version is likely to create market hindrance in the near future.

Dental practice management software market is segmented based on mode and geography. “Mode” category is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based. Cloud-based segment is likely to gain a significant market share in the near future due to unlimited deployment, rising competition, and commercialization of updated version of software

The key players in the dental practice management software market include Patterson Companies, Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Carestream Dental; NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC; DentiMax, LLC; and Practice Web, Inc. Partnerships and acquisitions is likely to increase the commercial market for cloud based software.

Dental Practice Management Software Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

