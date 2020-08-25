Two Companies in South Africa Weathering the Covid-19 Storm

Pretoria, South Africa, 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is causing a slowdown in world trade, disruption in global supply chains, changing business operations, and pressuring economic growth. Many businesses may not be able to survive the impact, but here is two companies who are thriving through adversity.

Brand IQ

Brand IQ offers over 500 outdoor advertising opportunities across South Africa. These sites are predominately in the Greater Pretoria and Johannesburg areas, Rustenburg, Witbank, Kimberly, Potchefstroom, Secunda and Nelspruit, to name a few. Ranging from Gantries, Billboards, Construction Wraps, Building wraps, Cubes and Shopping malls. At Brand IQ we believe not only in building quality business relationships, but also friendships. We are a dynamic company that strives to offer only the very best in service and quality to our business partners. Over the past 14 years we have built up quality relationships with landlords, ad agencies and numerous blue chip companies. We not only maintain these relationships, but constantly seek ways to build on and improve them.

Vspec

Vertical Specialists consist of multiple flighting crews, all of which have the industry qualifications and adhere to the highest health and safety requirements. Vspec has over 14 years’ experience in the outdoor arena and is familiar with all the billboard flighting processes. The team leaders and selected team members are all qualified and experienced rope access specialists. we continuously give the team members training to uplift and grow the standards. While we aggressively grow our focus to maintain a high level of service and ensure clients needs are met, we have adopted the policy of quality before quantity.