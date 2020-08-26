How New ERP Technologies Are Impacting Small and Medium Manufacturers

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-26 — Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) technology is used in organizations to collect and organize business data. Some of the ERP technologies are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and blockchain. The use of this technology in both small and large companies not only can boost productivity but also can enhance efficiency. Custom reporting, cost reduction, and automated workflow are other benefits of using this technology in businesses.

Cloud Computing

Cloud-based ERP systems are still new and underdeveloped, usually missing the on-premise system-related features, customization, and simple integration. However, subscription-based SaaS pricing structures are initially useful for small manufacturers. The enhanced performance of cloud-based platforms and integrations with smartphones allows businesses to access ERP information on the go in real-time. Cloud-based systems provide small manufacturers the liberty to distribute resources where they are most needed.

Artificial Intelligence

Small and medium-sized companies prefer AI due to its inherent sophistication and industry newness. However, there is presently a small number of AI-focused staff and a lack of comprehensive analysis evidence and deployment roadmaps. Many local producers do not have the ability to utilize the product to its maximum potential. AI provides small companies with an opportunity to generate revenue and save costs by improving efficiency.

Big Data

Big Data offers organizations the ability to make better choices. ERP systems integrate data from diverse enterprise processes into a single data storage unit. Embedded analytics, customized dashboards, and comprehensive performance indicators enable producers to gain these data, many of which are present in most current ERP systems. Managers may determine how to improve commodity production in high-demand regions, detect inadequate distribution routing or other supply chain rifts, and even develop creative new goods with predictive analytics.

Many who make the decisions must first be in a position to define and evaluate the most important information, then be discerning and purposeful about how they examine, translate, and incorporate it into their priorities. Decision-makers can utilize advanced analytic tools to understand new market opportunities and enhance efficiencies.

Blockchain

Blockchain make transfers more secure and more efficient. Manufacturers who incorporate blockchain in their ERP operations will build a transparent and comprehensive product audit trail, which in return improves the supply chain’s transparency and protection.

Small manufacturers will suffer inadequate legal/regulatory structure since the technology is new. The market is already limited for flexible blockchain technologies, which may pose major obstacles to increasing small businesses. Manufacturers who incorporate blockchain technologies through their ERP system will increase the transparency and efficiency of their supply chain operations. Blockchain creates a common and unalterable transactional history that can be viewed by every stakeholder, greatly eliminating the need for conflict settlement programs.

