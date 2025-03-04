Non-alcoholic Drinks Market 2030: The Role of Millennials in Shaping Trends

Posted on 2025-03-04 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic drinks market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns over adverse effects associated with consumption of alcoholic beverages are expected to expand the use of functional beverages as alternatives. Moreover, increasing demand for healthy and nutritious on-the-go beverages has propelled the demand for wide variety of natural beverages in the market.

Functional beverages are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Changing diet patterns among the young population owing to fast moving lifestyle have fueled the demand for functional products such as probiotic beverages. Moreover, these products are beneficial for improving gut health, bones strength, and immunity of the body. They provide essential nutrition for proper functioning metabolism and normal functioning of the body.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Non-alcoholic Drinks Market

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Share, by Distribution channel, 2023 (%)

North America led the market and accounted for a share of 34.0% in 2023. Over the past few years, the major players of the region have been adopting marketing strategies including innovative product launch and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to the increasing demand for natural, less sugary, and low calorie content beverages.

For instance, in January 2019, The Coca-Cola Company launched a new range of sparkling cocktails under the brand name ‘Bar None’ in U.S. This product is available in four flavor variants including Bellini Spritz, Sangria, Ginger Mule, and Dry Aged Cider. The company has introduced these beverages as a best alternative to the alcoholic beverages in the parties.

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Report Highlights

  • By product, soft drinks held the largest share of 23.9% in 2023
  • The online distribution channel is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period
  • In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.0% in 2023
  • Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% % over the projected period owing to product innovation and establishment of partnerships with the distributors located in developing countries including China and India

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-alcoholic drinks market based on product, distribution channels, region:

Non-alcoholic Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Soft Drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Tea & Coffee
  • Juice
  • Dairy Drinks
  • Functional Drinks
  • Others

Non-alcoholic Drinks Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Offline
  • Online

Non-alcoholic Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil

Order a free sample PDF of the Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution