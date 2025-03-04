Non-alcoholic Drinks Market 2030: The Role of Millennials in Shaping Trends

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic drinks market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns over adverse effects associated with consumption of alcoholic beverages are expected to expand the use of functional beverages as alternatives. Moreover, increasing demand for healthy and nutritious on-the-go beverages has propelled the demand for wide variety of natural beverages in the market.

Functional beverages are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Changing diet patterns among the young population owing to fast moving lifestyle have fueled the demand for functional products such as probiotic beverages. Moreover, these products are beneficial for improving gut health, bones strength, and immunity of the body. They provide essential nutrition for proper functioning metabolism and normal functioning of the body.

North America led the market and accounted for a share of 34.0% in 2023. Over the past few years, the major players of the region have been adopting marketing strategies including innovative product launch and mergers and acquisitions in order to cater to the increasing demand for natural, less sugary, and low calorie content beverages.

For instance, in January 2019, The Coca-Cola Company launched a new range of sparkling cocktails under the brand name ‘Bar None’ in U.S. This product is available in four flavor variants including Bellini Spritz, Sangria, Ginger Mule, and Dry Aged Cider. The company has introduced these beverages as a best alternative to the alcoholic beverages in the parties.

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Report Highlights

By product, soft drinks held the largest share of 23.9% in 2023

The online distribution channel is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.0% in 2023

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% % over the projected period owing to product innovation and establishment of partnerships with the distributors located in developing countries including China and India

Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-alcoholic drinks market based on product, distribution channels, region:

Non-alcoholic Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Functional Drinks

Others

Non-alcoholic Drinks Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Non-alcoholic Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil



