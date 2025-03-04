Resilient Flooring Market 2030: The Growth of Non-Residential Applications

Resilient Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 65.29 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.. The demand for resilient floorings is predicted to escalate over the forecast period as a result of increased investments in the construction industry and rising demand for aesthetic building enhancements. Furthermore, the growing construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies would further bolster the market growth.

The technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the production of stable cores along with resilient flooring products having scratch & scuff resistance and noise mitigation properties. In addition, major market players are focused on the development of new products having high aesthetic values and additional properties such as waterproof, indentation resistance, and other performance characteristics.

Major players in the resilient flooring are focused on acquiring small players and brands and selling them along with the existing product portfolio. In addition, these players outsource these products to small enterprises or invest in the manufacturing of the product at the production facilities of the acquired companies. Furthermore, few companies have long-term contracts with manufacturers for providing an uninterrupted supply of products. Moreover, players in the resilient flooring market give contracts to new entrants and local manufacturers for obtaining unbranded products at low prices and later invest in the branding and packaging of these products before selling.

Interface; Shaw; Gerflor; Mannington; Forbo; and Beaulieu are also some major companies operating in the industry. These companies are market followers and operate in line with major players. However, Gerflor implements the new product development and specialized services strategy to engage consumers and enhance its customer base. In addition, the company focuses on expanding its existing product portfolio rather than expanding into new markets.

Resilient Flooring Market Report Highlights

Luxury vinyl tiles led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 39% in 2023. Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is one of the favorable product segments in the global resilient flooring market on account of the durability and low-cost benefits of these tiles.

The non-residential segment led the resilient flooring market in 2023. Improved technology used in the manufacturing of resilient flooring helps imitate natural stone and wood flooring and create textures and patterns similar to such flooring, which is projected to play a major role in driving the product demand from application industries.

The residential application segment of resilient flooring is inclusive of residential buildings, apartments, complexes, and small houses. Resilient floorings are majorly used in residential applications on account of their low cost, highly durable nature, and resistance to shock, stain, and dirt.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 37% in the global resilient flooring demand in 2023. The growing economic prominence of China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia owing to the presence of a large consumer base, low labor cost, and abundant resources are expected to drive the construction industry in the region, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for resilient flooring in the region.

Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global resilient flooring market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Resilient Flooring Product Outlook ( Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile

Linoleum

Cork

Rubber

Resilient Flooring Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Institutional & Industrial

Resilient Flooring Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Spain Italy France Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



