Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2030: Understanding Consumer Preferences

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Growth & Trends

The global pet monitoring camera market size is estimated to reach USD 453.6 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuous surge in pet ownership among millennial population has been driving the growth. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of the latest technology among consumers is expected to increasing spending on advanced monitoring products for pets.

The one-way video functionality accounted for more than 85% of the market share in terms of revenue. Over the past few years, the consumers have been attracted to the innovative features of these products. Manufacturers have added features, including laser dot chase game, automatic treat dispenser, motion and sound detection, and built-in ringtone, to their monitoring devices. Furthermore, two-way voice communication has made these devices more interactive.

The rising popularity of e-commerce among consumers due to the convenience of shopping is expected to boost the segment in near future. Major online retailers include Amazon; PetSmart Inc.; Walmart; Target Brands, Inc.; eBay Inc.; and Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. The Asia Pacific pet monitoring camera market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Prominent markets of this region include China, Japan, Australia, and India. Over the past few years, increased number of pets in the aforementioned countries has been witnessed. For instance, According to the Japan Pet Food Association, the number of domestic cats has increased by 123,000 to more than 9 million from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, high number of millennial population in developing economies including China and India is expected to open new avenues over the next few years.

Key competitors in the pet monitoring camera market include Furbo Dog Camera (Tomofun LLC); Motorola Mobility LLC; Petcube; Inc; Zmodo; Acer Inc. (Pawbo Inc.); SpotCam Co., Ltd.; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Ezviz Inc.); Vimtag Technology Co., Ltd; The Clever Dog Company; PetChatz LLC.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Report Highlights

The one-way video functionality segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.5% in 2024 due to the simplicity and effectiveness of these devices, allowing pet owners to monitor their pets remotely through live video feeds.

The offline segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the established presence of retail stores and the preference of many consumers to purchase products in person.

The North America pet monitoring camera market dominated with the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2024.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet monitoring camera market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Pet Monitoring Camera Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

One-way Video Functionality

Two-way Video Functionality

Pet Monitoring Camera Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Pet Monitoring Camera Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa



