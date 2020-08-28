Imprez.in Now Launches Import Function to Rationalize Accounting Solutions.

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Imprezz is an all-in-one accounting software for small businesses, freelancers and solopreneurs. The exciting new feature makes it highly integrated. The updated import function on the software aims at simplifying your accounting operations. Imprezz manages everything from your business accounts to taxes and payments. The newly released feature now enables you to import the customer list along with other articles.

Despite being the leading accounting platform, Imprezz strives to bring in new additions to streamline accounting aspects. Sync your customer data in justa few clicks. The import accounting solutions stimulate functionalities to efficiently manage multiple users, locations, transaction data, and inventory workflow.

Read further to know how to import the customer list and other articles on Imprezz.in. In case you want solutions to any accounting problems, you can always reach out to the Imprezz support team. Our experts will guide you through importing your business data in no time successfully.

Innovation is the soul of any company. At Imprezz, we are determined to focus on what matters the most to our customers. We believe that addressing each accounting detail makes new features come alive. Our uniquely designed features provide comprehensive solutions that integrate various aspects of business accounting, enhancing speed and performance.

Imprezz has successfully integrated a wide range of accounting processes into a single database. Besides being an all-inclusive accounting software, it is customizable and scalable, making accounts management a breeze. Several businesses now bestow their trust in Imprezz for all their accounting needs. And on their request, we have now made import functions exclusively available on our software.

How to Import Customer List on Imprezz.in

The Import feature is a swift way to upload your client’s data into Imprezz.in. It allows you to transfer various articles and customer lists from a wide range of accounting packages available on the software.

Note: In order to quickly upload your client’s data, copy the file into your computer hardware. Even though you work offline to copy the data, your status will be brought online to perform the import tasks. All your import functions are automated.

Here’s a complete guide to importing your customer lists and other articles directly to Imprezz accounting software.

Step 1: Download the sample excel document. (You can import CSV or excel file. Our software provides a sample file for your reference, which ensures the accuracy of formatting.)

Step 2: File your client’s data in the downloaded document.

Step 3: Click to upload the same on Imprezz accounting software.

Step4: It will be automatically visible either under your customer’s list or articles, respectively.

Yes, it’s easy to import a wide range of accounting data on Imprezz. All it requires is a single click of a button. The feature allows you to import Customers, Products, Vendors, Services, Sales Entries, Expenses, Opening Balances, and various other articles. The process of importing any data remains the same. The data uploaded is used to prepopulate invoices and vendor bills. Rid of the multiple procedures of importing files on other accounting software. Automate your import functions onImprezz in just a few clicks.

Key Features of Import Functions on Imprezz.in

Reliable import and integration of accounting data.

Swift transfer of accounting data that enables you to convert, upgrade, and create.

Rids of the manual errors.

It allows users to import data in various formats.

The Import function’s key features enable you to automate the incorporation of business information throughout the software. You need not reenter each article individually. It can be a great time saver for business owners.

About Imprezz.in

Imprezz.in is a cloud-based bookkeeping software, featured concerning demands of its users. It has been helping businesses to expand in a shorter period. Most business owners subscribe to the software as they want all-inclusive accounting software to grow with their business. The software has become a primary choice for small enterprises in India for its built-in operational controls and reports.

Imprezz GST software offers a wide range of accounting operations. It supports features like workflow management, hassle-free GST returns filing, customizable templates, advanced accounting features,auto email, and outstanding management, to name a few. The company aims at providing accounting services that are a mix of easy to use functionalities and GST compliance.