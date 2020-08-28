Cell Therapy Technologies Market : Large Number of Oncology-Oriented Cell-Based Therapy Clinical Trials

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising government investments for cell-based research, the increasing number of GMP-certified production facilities, and the large number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are the key factors driving the growth of this market. China, India, Japan, Korea, and Brazil are emerging markets for cell therapy instruments.

[116 Pages Report] The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2023 from USD 10.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

China, India, Japan, Korea, and Brazil are emerging markets for cell therapy instruments. These markets boast comparatively lenient standards and government regulations as opposed to developed markets in North America and the EU, and thus offer significant growth potential for providers. However, the high cost of cell-based research and the low success rate is expected to restrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

By product, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and systems & software. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. Factors such as increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products as well as government initiatives for enhancing cell-based research are contributing to the growth of the cell therapy consumables market.

Based on process, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control. The cell processing segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing. This is the major factor responsible for the large share and high growth of this segment.

Based on cell type, the market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. In 2018, the human cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market. The rising adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements, and the rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and cardiac abnormalities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

The market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018 owing to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in this cell therapy technologies market include Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)..