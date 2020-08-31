VIVEKA Multi Speciality Hospital – Affordable and Advanced Healthcare Now in Nagpur

Nagpur, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — With the legacy of leading surgeons and medical practitioners of Central India, VIVEKA hospitals is a premier healthcare provider in Nagpur covering multiple health services. VIVEKA Hospitals is 100 bedded super speciality hospital in Nagpur renowned for offering high-quality clinical care, excellence in patient care service, with the latest medical technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Working with a commitment and vision to be an unparalleled and trusted healthcare partner, VIVEKA hospitals specialises in providing the highest quality hospitality to patients who they consider as their own family members.

True to their words, the team at VIVEKA hospitals provides Health Checkup Packages at affordable rates to their patients. You or your loved ones can avail health checkup packages such as Well Women Health Checkup Package, Routine Checkup Package, Gastroenterology Basic Health Checkup Package, Gastroenterology Advanced Health Checkup Package, Complete Health Checkup Package, Cardiac Health Checkup Package and Diabetic Checkup Package.

Nagpur is an important location for healthcare services, located in Central India having the inherent potential to serve an estimated Nagpur district population of around 46 lakhs, Nagpur proves as the topmost medical hub with 100 bedded VIVEKA hospitals. There are 28 bedded advanced Cardiac, Surgical and Medical Intensive and care units and 5 fully equipped Modular Operation Theatres at VIVEKA hospitals with high-end flat-panel Cath-lab for the benefits of patients coming to the facility from far and wide.

With quality consultants from the many premier educational institutes and with their rich healthcare experience, VIVEKA hospitals offers a significant opportunity for patients to get cost-effective and value-added treatments in Nagpur. With eminent consultants like Dr K. G. Jayaprasanna MS, MCh Sr. Consultant Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon and Dr Prashant Jagtap MD, DM, FESC, FACC Sr. Interventional Cardiologist, patients in Central India can avail top-class cardiac health care.

People of Central India and Nagpur can avail top-class professional medical care in various Specialities at VIVEKA Hospitals including Cardio-Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Laparoscopic, Bariatric and Thoracoscopic Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation, Gastroenterology, Interventional Endoscopy and Hepatobiliary Diseases, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Critical Care and Internal Medicine, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Emergency and Trauma Care.

About VIVEKA Hospitals:

