Digital Release of Together With CBSE Study Material for Class 11 Invited Bumper Opening of Online Order Today

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Lalit Gupta, a leading entrepreneur in the publishing industry and the Chairman and Managing Director of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd proudly announced the release of Together with all subjects class 11 study material. Considering the current pandemic situation, the announcement has been made digitally on all major social media platforms. In fact, many students/teachers showed their immediate interest in ordering various study materials like Together with science class 11 and many more.

Now you can buy Together with all subjects class 11 online or from any nearby book store. The release of Together with CBSE Class 11 Study Material is a great help for all students/teachers who will be appearing/teaching for the upcoming CBSE board examinations. Together with all subjects class 11 is based on the NCERT and CBSE prescribed syllabus, thus answering all syllabus-based queries of the users.

Here is why Together with CBSE Class 11 Study Material has made a bumper opening in the market:

Based on CBSE syllabus

Chapter-wise flow charts

NCERT textbook questions with answers

Previous year’s questions and HOTS questions

Practice questions

Solved and Unsolved Practice Papers (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Simple and accessible content

Case-based/passage-integrated questions

The company, while announcing the release of CBSE Class 11 Study Material, also announced the names of some selected faculty members from various educational institutions across India. It was a purely random selection and based on their subjects of teaching, sample study material was couriered at their respective registered addresses. For example, a science teacher received Together with science class 11 study material, and like so.

The expert content developers of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd have employed every possible course of action, so as to offer the best and most reliable content to all learners. These books have been prepared in a simple way for a fair understanding of various concepts, definitions, and formulas, in each subject of every class 11 stream. The experts who developed the content of the study material have an excellent hold over their corresponding subjects and have made deliberate efforts to explain them in the books in a user-friendly way.

With this, we wish all class 11 students, best of luck for their preparation for the forthcoming CBSE examinations.

