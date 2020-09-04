The Universal Hip Hop Museum and the United Nations

Join Forces for the Official Peace Day Observance

UHHM Hip Hop 4 Peace Live Virtual Event Follows on Sept. 21, 2020, Peace Day

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Bronx, NY On September 17, 2020, at 10:00 am EST, the United Nations will hold the official Peace Day ceremony which includes the ringing of the Peace Bell and the Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) will participate in the official ceremony. All of the countries represented by the UN participate in the program annually and it will be broadcasted via live stream globally on United Nations Television.

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This year’s International Day of Peace theme is “Shaping Peace Together.” Traditionally, the United Nations kicks off the campaign with “100 Days of Peace” which includes events all over the world and culminates on September 21, 2020, the International Day of Peace.

“Every year, the United Nations marks the International Day of Peace by calling for 24 hours of non-violence. But this year, we have to go further. “Our world has been rocked by devastating challenges, including persistent racial injustice. But as COVID-19 attacks our communities, it is clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Music has always been able to remind us of our common humanity. That is why I am happy that the Universal Hip Hop Museum will be a part of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace observance this year. Our 2020 theme is ‘Shaping Peace Together,’ and we are counting on the hip hop community to help us spread solidarity and harmony during these difficult times,” said Maher Nasser, Director of the United Nations Department of Global Communications’ Outreach Division.

The museum’s participation will include an original score led by legendary composer and producer, Patrick Adams, performed by Hip Hop musicians from NYC, New Orleans, and Poland. Adams is joined by visionary music arranger and producer Lukasz L.U.C. Rostkowski, who has helmed a team of over 100 musicians in Poland to record the score. “Hip Hop is universal and so is peace”, noted Tina Marie Tyler, creator and Executive Producer, of Hip Hop 4 Peace, and advisory board member of the UHHM. “We wanted our inclusion in the United Nations observance to reflect the global movement toward peace during this time of social and political unrest”.

On Sept. 21, International Day of Peace or Peace Day, the Universal Hip Hop Museum in partnership with Generation Hip Hop and Rebel Babel Ensemble, will live-stream a Hip Hop 4 Peace special, which will include other artists from over 30 countries spanning the globe. Please visit Hip Hop 4 Peace for additional information.

About Universal Hip Hop Museum Anchored in the birthplace of Hip Hop, UHHM is the official museum of Hip Hop founded by its pioneers. The museum celebrates and preserves the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture from the past, present, and future. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences. Visit The [R]Evolution of Hip Hop, a sneak peek immersive journey through history as the museum gears up to officially open its doors in 2023. For more information visit www. UHHM.org

