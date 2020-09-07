Biopreservation Market Revenue Drivers, Current Trends and Global Demand Report

The global Biopreservation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Biopreservation Market size is likely to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2022 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Rapid growth can be attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure which is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Key Players:



BioCision

Biomatrica

BioLife Solutions

Chart MVE Biomedical

LabVantage Solutions

Atlanta Biologics

Growth Drivers:

Increasing R&D activities by various companies as well as research organizations funded by government initiatives in the form of grant, contacts and various other funding mechanisms have led to development of novel and innovative bio-preservation services, leading to augment the revenue growth.

Growing use of bio-preservation are also supported by the rising participation of government or non-government bodies for the development of this field. For example, due to the support of the institutional and government repositories, the storage of bio-specimen has evolved to next level of advanced information from basics of patient’s phenotype, extending to genetics as well as “omics” such as proteomic information.

Application Outlook:

Regenerative Medicine

Cell therapy

Gene therapy

Others

Bio-banking

Human eggs

Human sperms

Veterinary IVF

Drug Discovery

Regional Insights:

Key market in 2014 was the North American having a revenue share of more than 45% owing to the innovative drug developments and therapies pertaining to the biomedical research. Also, continuous rise in the population base with chronic and acute disorders requiring treatment and diagnosis in the region is further drive the revenue generation.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show a considerable growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rise in population base suffering from life threatening disorders. Moreover, increasing investments by government in R&D is leading to an urgent need for bio-storage, therefore providing a boost to the regional market.

