ULTIMA REPLENISHER PARTNERS WITH ONE OF THE LARGEST WOMEN’S VIRTUAL RUNNING EVENTS OF 2020

Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

594 Broadway – Suite 901

New York, NY 10012

212-966-0024

pam@trentandcompany.com

NEW YORK , NY, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Leading electrolyte drink, Ultima Replenisher will be the official hydration sponsor for the Virtual Women’s Half Marathon which includes a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and Double and Triple Challenges on October 17 and 18, 2020. Around 5,000 – 10,000 women are expected to sign up, making it one of the largest virtual running events this year.

Dawna Stone, Co-Founder and CEO of Virtual Women’s Half Marathon, said “Grab your girlfriends and join me and thousands of other female runners for a fun-filled weekend of virtual running events! And of course, really cool swag!”

All participates will be completing their run at a time and location of their preference. They can also choose to start at the same time with thousands of other women at 7 am (Eastern, Central, or Pacific), on October 17 and 18, 2020. Entry fee for registration starts at $34.95.

All participants will be receiving a goodie bag that contains Ultima Replenisher variety packs as an electrolyte powder mix to add to their water for their runs. Ultima Replenisher is a clean electrolyte drink mix that has 6 electrolytes plus support minerals (Potassium, Magnesium, Chloride, Calcium, Sodium and Phosphorus), including Vitamin C and zinc, that work together to provide restorative hydration. It’s sugar free, sweetened with organic stevia leaf, and uses plant-based colors and flavors. Ultima Replenisher is unique in its kind as an electrolyte drink that’s free of calories, caffeine, GMOs, and gluten.

Ultima Replenisher will be partnering with Virtual Women’s Half Marathon to ensure all contestants stay properly hydrated throughout their runs. The brand has been a long-time sponsor for local runs, sports events, marathons, and even triathlons. Ultra-runner Anna Frost swears by it for its clean replenishment of essential electrolytes. “I feel so much more revived. The electrolytes and minerals from Ultima is a big part of my hydration strategy. It’s an essential part of my training.” says Frost who is a professional mountain, trail and ultra-runner, and a recent new mom.

“We are thrilled to be the key to healthy hydration during this empowering women’s running event! By ensuring that every woman feels their absolute best all weekend with Ultima as their hydration companion brings us great joy.” says Loretta Reilly, Vice President of Marketing.

Registration for all the event distances in the series is currently open at https://virtualwomenshalfmarathon.com/

For more information, visit Ultima Replenisher’s website and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

EDITOR’S NOTE : For more information about Ultima Replenisher and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

###

About the Virtual Women’s Half Marathon Series

The Virtual Women’s Half Marathon series benefitting the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund is one of five virtual events that take place on race weekend. In addition to the half marathon, there is a 10K and 5K as well as a Double Challenge (Half Marathon and 10K) and a Triple Challenge (Half Marathon, 10K and 5K). The series is open to addresses within the continental United States. To learn more, go to: https://virtualwomenshalfmarathon.com/