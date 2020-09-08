Prepay Nation Announces A Global Partnership With ACE Money Transfer

Partnership will help immigrant customers to extend support to their friends and family with mobile top up service-digitally.

Berwyn, PA, USA, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — ACE Money Transfer a UK authorized payment institution having a license to operate in Europe, entered into partnership with Prepay Nation (Philadelphia, USA) to launch international mobile airtime service across its distribution network in Europe. The launch of the new cross border airtime service is in line with ACE’s mission to provide opportunities for growth and enrichment to its product diversification, business collaborations and the communities in which they operate by adding innovative services throughout their extensive network around the globe.

ACE operates a network of 1000+ PSD agent locations with a very strong online presence in UK & European Economic Area. Prepay Nation’s airtime service first became operational on ACE’s digital channel for its online customers and are already experiencing impressive growth since the service went live. This service will go live across ACE’s agent network shortly.

“Partnering with Prepay Nation to deliver cross border airtime will allow us to provide more revenue opportunities for our agent network” said Tariq Mehmood, Director ACE Money Transfer. “Moreover, this will benefit our customers greatly as they will be empowered to send support instantaneously to their families in the remote parts of the globe and keep them connected” Added Mr. Mehmood.

“We are transforming the way that people support their families back home, providing new options, convenience, new levels of instant gratification while saving them money on fees” said Reka Bors, VP-EMEA, Prepay Nation. “This partnership with ACE helps us serve more consumers and provide connectivity to even more people around the globe” added Ms. Bors.

ACE’s platform is fully integrated with Prepay Nation’s value transfer Hub for real time processing of the transactions. The partnership provides ACE with the ability to add value to over 4 billion prepaid mobile phones in 125 countries on a real time basis, in line with its goal of bringing innovative services and products to its partners, customers and the communities it serves.

This partnership expands Prepay Nation’s distribution footprint to ACE’s network of agent locations and online presence in UK & European countries.

For more information, visit https://prepaynation.com

