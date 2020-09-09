Colposcopy Market worth $ 740.1 Million by 2023

Pune , India , 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Colposcopy Market by Instrument Type (Optical, Digital), Portability (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Application (Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Physical Examination), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 Million by 2023 from USD 532.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The heavy burden of cervical cancer, rapidly growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in colposcopy are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Optical colposcopes are estimated to account for the largest share of the colposcopy market in 2018

The colposcopy market is segmented on the basis of instrument type into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. In 2018, the optical colposcope segment is expected to account for the largest share of the colposcopy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to advantages such as easy installation and low cost of these instruments.

The portable colposcopes are expected to account for the largest share of the global colposcopy market

On the basis of instrument portability, the market is segmented into portable, fixed, and handheld colposcopes. The portable colposcopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages portable colposcopes offer, which include ease of installation and movement within medical settings, better result reproducibility, and the ability to produce high-definition images, and stable cervix examinations.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the colposcopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the colposcopy market in 2018 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high burden of cervical cancer, availability of technologically advanced screening tools, the presence of major players in this region, and the presence of quality healthcare infrastructure.

Key players in the Colposcopy market include DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).

