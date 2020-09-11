Online spreadsheet that can be edited by multiple people at the same time

ALBANY, United States, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — lagooffice inc. proudly announces the launch of lagooffice 2.2.1, which is a powerful online spreadsheet system that allows multiple people to collaborate in real time and supports cell permission settings.

R & D background

Since Microsoft introduced Excel 4.0a in 1993 , it has been 25 years. Year of Excel with its intuitive outstanding computational and graphics functions, making operation in the field of computer data is no longer a scientist.

But after 25 years, various types of business systems, spreadSheet systems, reporting systems, analysis systems and databases based on data, let us discover again, The use of data has become a kind of ” professional skill ” . We are once again trapped by different systems, because each system has different rules and requirements for the format, storage and use of data. We have to learn and use multiple systems, and these systems are not connected. .

Why, after 25 years, the data has become more and more different, and it is getting more and more difficult to be used by the public. Based on powerful formulas, conditions, diagrams, and languages, Excel allows us to create virtually any data system on top of it, a free, open, and on-demand approach to data usage. We hope that we can use the Internet to reinterpret Excel ‘s pursuit of freedom and openness in data, and to give it new value, and finally let the application data become a daily ability that everyone can do.

This is why we created lagooffice , a product that has most of Excel ‘s features and allows multiple people to collaborate in real time. You can think of it: Excel + Multiplayer Real Time Collaboration + Data Uniqueness = lagooffice .

Difference from traditional spreadsheet

Editing by multiple people at the same time: Lagooffice makes Excel networking possible. Since then, farewell emails spread. You only need to import local files to share and edit documents with multiple people, display collaborators’ floating avatars and operating areas in real time, and ensure that 100 people can edit at the same time without pressure.

Spreadsheets permission assignment: Lagooffice has 3 levels of permissions, and its fine level: cell permissions> worksheet permissions> workbook permissions. If you have a deep understanding of the logic, you will find that based on Lagooffice’s level 3 permissions, you can play a lot of things, easily build ERP, order management, CRM and other systems.

Server self-hosting and API: The data is stored in the private cloud or on the enterprise’s local server, and the version can be freely upgraded.At the same time,Lagooffice provides API interfaces for enterprise IT, ISV system integrators, and SaaS service providers to help various systems such as ERP, CRM, and Netdisk realize the ability to edit documents online by multiple people.

About lagooffice inc.

lagooffice is a product of Lagooffice inc, which is a pragmatic Technology companies, hope to make simple and practical products, truly solve the core needs for users. We firmly believe that a really easy to use product can win the word of the market.

Contact:

Elliot Arbin

LAGOOFFICE INC.

lagoservice@hotmail.com