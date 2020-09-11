The Various ERP Systems Offered by GoSolutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — GoSolutions is a South Africa-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company that provides a wide variety of industries with solutions that are tailored to the respective companies’ needs. Regardless of the type of business you own, or industry you operate in, the company’s industry-leading software development team will be able to customise a system that suits your business’s needs. Some of the several industries GoSolutions currently assists includes a variety of small to medium businesses, fruit and vegetable producers, manufacturing companies, as well as logistics companies.

As a certified Microsoft Partner, clients can rest assured that the service provided by the company will not only exceed their expectations, but also go entirely unmatched. Being recognised as a Microsoft Partner is no ordinary achievement. For GoSolutions to have been awarded such a badge means that they have not only sold over 75% of their IT and business solutions to third parties, but also passed various rigorous tests.

GoSolutions believes that if a company fails to update their technology or opts for a basic “one-size-fits-all” system, it can be highly detrimental to the company in question. Not only will it lead to a major loss in sales, but it can also bring about compliance risks. By having a tailor-made business solution developed, you can scale your operations to support business growth, exceed your customer’s expectations, gain control over your business, as well as ensure your employees are connected and productive, even when working remotely.

The different ERP systems one can obtain from GoSolutions will be discussed below.

1. iRoot

This ERP software system is an entirely integrated fruit export and sales systems, suitable for all fruit and vegetable producers.

2. Microsoft Dynamics® NAV

This system was designed to assist companies by simplifying and streamlining their processes, which, in turn, would drive profitable growth.

3. Microsoft Dynamics® 365 Business Central

This ERP system is suitable for small to medium businesses, as it is an all-in-one, cloud-based system whereby businesses can streamline their processes, improve customer interactions, as well as make better-informed decisions.

If you are interested in any of the above-mentioned enterprise resource planning software systems, if you would like to learn about the several services offered by GoSolutions, of if you would like more information about the company, visit their official website at www.gosolutions.group

About GoSolutions:

GoSolutions, established in 2015, is an Enterprise Resource Planning company based in South Africa. The company has its roots in the GoGlobal Group, a business that was launched in 2003. GoSolutions’ industry expertise and team of professional developers allows them to produce practical, personalised, and focused solutions to their clients.

Contact:

22 Sacks Circle, Sacks Circle Industrial

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 021 531 7206