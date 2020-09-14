Linseed Oil Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, USA, 2020-Sep-14 – Global Linseed Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 939 million by 2025. Linseed is also known as “Flaxseed”. These are small, tanned, brown or golden colored seeds that are the richest sources of a plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, known as alpha-linolenic acid. Linseeds are an excellent source of fiber and a good source of minerals and vitamins. They are very low in Sodium and Cholesterol. This flaxseed is helpful to improve digestive system, reduce sugar cravings, promote weight loss, and balance hormones.

Linseed oils are widely used in the production of several products comprising paints, putty, gliding, floorings, wood finish, linoleum, food processing, and nutritional supplement. The high demand for these oils across several end-user businesses could be ascribed to their high polymerizing, layer formation, and bonding abilities. To render tempering, litho oil, catalyzed curing, grinding, and bonding, Linseed oil is mainly used. In addition, Linseed oil is extensively used in paints owing to its uniform drying, film forming capabilities, and bonding.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand from the paint and coating industry, raising awareness about the medical benefits among the people. Several studies suggest that these oils are beneficial in reducing the risk of cardiovascular and cancer. These factors will boost the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the development of the market such as the hazards pertaining to the eye and skin. Linseed Oil Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Linseed Oil Market may be explored by application, and geography. Market may be explored by application as Flooring, Processed food, Paints & varnishes, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The “Paints and varnishes” section dominated the Linseed Oil Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to growing applications of linseed oil in paint, food processing, gilding, linoleum, putty, nutritional supplement, and wood finish.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Linseed Oil Market comprise Cargill U.S., Gustav Heess GmbH, American Linseed Oil Co., Lamotte-oil, WS Lloyd Limited. Krishi Oils, Natrol, and Linolie Danmark Aps. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

