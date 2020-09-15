Newland Associates announces innovative tool to support job search efforts of laid off workers

ORLANDO, Fla, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Newland Associates announces PowerMyCareer® Online Solutions, a new virtual outplacement service designed to help employees quickly find their next career opportunity. The program, available in Spanish, English, and French, provides career transition support to employees who are displaced by lay-offs, furloughs or RIFs.

PowerMyCareer Online Solutions gives displaced workers unlimited access to powerful job placement tools like PowerMyResumeCV, PowerMyJobSearch, and PowerMyInterview. PowerMyResumeCV is an online portfolio, social media profile, and resume builder. PowerMyJobSearch analyzes and aligns employment applications to fit job posting requirements, optimizes keywords, and boosts resume performance. PowerMyInterview, in partnership with Hirevue, offers employees interactive interview training through real-time video technology and coaching feedback.

“In addition to providing job leads, the technology we’ve put together truly helps people who lost their jobs have a better chance being found by AI bots that scan job applications, then getting called for job interviews and acing them,” said Robert Newland, CEO of Newland Associates.

Job seekers will have access to 350 e-learning courses, webinars led by job search experts, and certifications designed to provide outplaced employees with the resources needed to reskill and find new employment. The services are virtual and give guidance to keep participants focused, motivated, and moving through all phases of the job search.

According to Tricia Holliday, VP of Talent Strategies at Newland Associates, this technology makes outplacement services better for laid off workers, while providing employers with a meaningful, cost-effective solution they can scale in the organization. “After all”, Holliday says, “doing right by your people is not just great for your employer brand, its also the right thing to do”.

About Newland Associates

For over 30 years, Newland Associates have helped organizations adapt to changing business environments by providing services in talent acquisition, HR advisory, talent management, and career transition. With offices located across the state of Florida, in addition to San Juan, Puerto Rico, they serve organizations of all sizes and across all industries.

