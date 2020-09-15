Western Blotting Market | Increasing Research Activities & R&D Spending By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecasts” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The western blotting market is projected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).

The western blotting market, by product is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product in 2016. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The western blotting instruments are further classified into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. The blotting systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of western blotting instruments market, by type in 2016. However, the imagers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021).

The global market, based on the application is segmented into biomedical & biochemical research, disease diagnostics, agriculture, disease diagnostics, biologics, and quality control, among others. The biomedical & biochemical research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, by application in 2016. However, the disease diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Based on the end user, the western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & research laboratories, diagnostic centers, forensic laboratories, and contract research organizations (CROs), among others. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by end user. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease in the U.S., rise in research funding and increasing production of genetically modified crops in the U.S., U.S.-China collaborative program for biomedical research, and HIV vaccine initiative in Canada.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Advansta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the market worldwide.