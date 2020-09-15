Structural Heart Devices Market Overview – Business intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in the structural heart devices market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals for new and advanced structural heart devices, favorable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures & devices, and increasing awareness about structural heart diseases.

According to research report the global structural heart devices market is projected to reach USD 15.08 billion by 2023 from USD 9.28 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

• On the basis of procedure, the market has been broadly segmented into replacement procedures and repair procedures. The replacement procedures segment is further segmented into TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedures and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) procedures, while the repair procedures segment is subdivided into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, and TMVR procedures.

• On the basis of products, the structural heart devices market is segmented into heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, other devices, and accessories. The heart valve devices segment is further subdivided into transcatheter heart valves and surgical heart valves.

Players in this market compete with each other to deliver superior and advanced technologies for heart valve repair and replacement. In 2017, the structural heart devices market was dominated by a few large players, namely, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK).

Product launches & approvals; acquisitions; expansions; and partnerships & agreements were the key strategies adopted by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players that adopted these strategies are Edwards Lifesciences (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova (UK), Micro Interventional Devices (US), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), and CryoLife (US).

> Edwards Lifesciences held the leading position in the global structural heart devices market in 2017 on account of its diverse portfolio of transcatheter and surgical heart valves.

> Medtronic held the second position in the structural heart devices market in 2017. The company offers a comprehensive range of transcatheter and surgical heart valve products through its Coronary & Structural Heart division. The key percutaneous surgical products offered by the company include the third-generation CoreValve Evolut PRO system and tissue & mechanical heart valves.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the structural heart devices market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures and devices, technological advancements, and development of innovative devices.

