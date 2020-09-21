Over 300K Christians Around The World Hold Virtual Prayer To End COVID-19

Chicago, IL, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — September 16, 2020 is forever commemorated as the international day of prayer for over 300,000 people who joined in prayer for a cure for COVID-19.

As the world reels from nearly 30 million COVID-19 cases and 939,000 deaths to-date, many are turning to religion as the remedy.

Along with dealing with COVID-19, people are suffering in different ways around the world. This week the United States, with the highest cases and COVID-19 deaths, is dealing with violent tropical storms in the south and wildfires that have burned millions of acres in the west. Many countries are facing famine, and dramatic economic decline is being felt by every developed nation.

In response, Shincheonji, a Christian group with members from Chicago, LA, Atlanta and as far as Korea and Ethiopia organized a special prayer service to ask God to heal the world.

More than 200 Christians in Chicago and several countries around the world gathered online at 7:00 pm and initiated prayer for about an hour. Despite being virtual, all participants wore masks to honor those on the front lines treating COVID-19 and researching a cure, and wearing white to show respect to those who have paid the ultimate price with their lives.

To encourage continuous prayer worldwide the group created a Prayer Board. A simple list allowing visitors to select which prayer they want to send and add a personal prayer in their language.

The Shincheonji members coordinating these efforts are multilingual Christians who translate over two-dozen languages including Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, Hindu, Farsi, and many African dialects. The group is setting the ambitious goal of having 1 million users submit a prayer. They invite the global community from all backgrounds and religions to submit a private prayer to the Prayer Board. Someone will reply back with a prayer.

The prayer meeting ended with poignant words from the speaker,” Let us overcome the world with a healthy faith which is of greater worth than gold. Our faith, which is a gift to us, can help us overcome all things during this time of tribulation. Therefore let us never stop persevering with the Word, and faith.”

