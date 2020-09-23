Builderfly Ecommerce Platform has Organized the Nineteenth Webinar for Selling Toys

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The agenda of the webinar is to give a comprehensive introduction to creating a stunning online toy store using Builderfly and give the right reasons to claim its uniqueness from the rest. The webinar shall be focused on clarifying all the queries of the users instantly through the live Q&A session. The host for the webinar, Mrs. Justina Jibin, will be taking the audience through the process of building an online toy store as well as designing it based on the current business standards and market value. After the visual explanation, the host shall be giving a live Q&A window, wherein the participants will get an opportunity to raise queries regarding the webinar to the host. Although the queries shall be answered instantly, in any adverse situations, the participants can reach out to the Builderfly experts through the live chat from www.builderfly.com.

The details of the webinar are as follows:

The title of the Webinar: How to create your Toy Store using Builderfly Ecommerce Platform?

Date: 25 th September 2020

Time: 5:00 PM (IST)

Host: Mrs. Justina Jibin

By attending this Webinar, the participant shall be thorough through the following points:

In-depth understanding of how Builderfly Ecommerce Platform works

Features of the Builderfly Ecommerce Platform to create an online toy store

The method to design a stunning online toy store

The right reasons to choose Builderfly for building a toy store over the rest

Ways to market a toy store with Builderfly

Steps to manage a toy store

Any individuals, retailers, or wholesale sellers with sellable toys can attend the webinar by registering via https://www.builderfly.com/resources/webinar. All the registered participants will be provided with the link to join the webinar, the ID, and the password. The registered participants must click on the link and enter the ID and password on Friday, 25th September at 5:00 PM, as mentioned above. The host shall soon accept the joining request and the webinar will be started.

About Builderfly

Builderfly is an all-inclusive, do-it-yourself ecommerce platform that enables the user to build a fully customizable online store and an AI-driven Native Mobile App. It helps online sellers create a beautiful online store and an AI-powered native mobile application. The mobile app comes with a DIY design editor tool that does not require any technical skills. With Builderfly, the user can seamlessly sell his/her products to the targeted customers with the use of the right marketing strategies as well as set higher business goals. Some major benefits of building an online business with Builderfly are that there is absolutely No Transaction Fee and that the user can enjoy an iOS and Android mobile application for free along with the website. One can build a brand new online store as well as integrate data from an already existing online store. The pricing plans of Builderfly are crafted for all businesses irrespective of their stage of development. With intuitive inbuilt tools, Builderfly helps in bringing an offline business online by building a strong online presence.

Visit https://www.builderfly.com/resources/webinar, explore the exclusive features, and give wings to your business by attending this free webinar right from the comfort of your home. At all stages of business, Builderfly is the right partner.

