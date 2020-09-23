Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Profile Analysis | Global Trend and Revenue Drivers | Forecast To 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market was valued at USD 367.2 million in 2015. A tunable diode laser analyzer is a modern device which is used to diagnose the sample gas concentration. This calibrating device helps to identify the amount of carbon dioxide, water vapor, methane, and various gaseous mixtures with the help of irradiation of the sample by using light from a tunable diode laser.

Key Players:



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS

Servomex

Growth Drivers:

The key market driver for tunable diode laser analyzer is the increasing demand for the measuring harmful gasses in emissions and growing concerns with respect to the effects of gases which are hazardous in the areas such as mines and industries or gas and oil fields. Moreover, TDLAs are largely used across applications in hydrocarbon processing and power generation.

Merchants are offering tunable diode analyzers which are compact and effectively serve to an area of industry applications. This optical analyzer measures the flue gas, process gas, analysis of analysis throughout downstream, upstream and midstream activities. However, high R&D costs, as well as the lack of awareness about such advanced technology, are expected to challenge the industry growth.

Application Outlook:

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metal

Healthcare

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Paper & Pulp

Cement

Regional Insights:

Due to the increasing industrialization, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to come as a predominant market which accounts for over 35% of the global demand for TDLA devices in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period.

Developing economies, such as China and India, are anticipated to see the growth in different industries which includes metal & mining, pulp & paper, power generation, and cement, which provides the base for the installation of TDLAs over the traditional analyzing devices. Stringent industrial emissions norms and regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. are expected to drive the demand for advanced TDLAs in the region.

