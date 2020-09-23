Market Leaders: DSM and Dupont are Focusing on Undertaking Acquisitions and Developing new Products to Strengthen their Market Position in Nisin Market

Chicago, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global nisin market size is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 553 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for processed and convenience food products with clean labels and organic ingredients is a key factor that is projected to drive the market growth.

Key players in the nisin market include DSM (Netherlands), Galactic (Belgium), DuPont (US), Siveele B.V. (Netherlands), Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China), Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China), Chihon Biotechnology (China), Mayasan Biotech (Turkey), Handary S.A. (Belgium), and Cayman Chemicals (US).

DSM (Netherlands) is a company based in Switzerland, which provides products for various applications, such as nutrition and health care. It is one of the major players in the nutrition and health market across regions. DSM is present in all the major markets across the globe, such as Europe and the Americas. It has a strong network of suppliers and distributors across regions. The company offers nisin under the brand name Delvonis, which finds use in various food and beverage applications, such as cheese, dairy desserts, meat, beverages, and baking products. In December 2019, Royal DSM completed the acquisition of Royal CSK (Friesland), which was a leading food ingredient company in the European region. This acquisition helped DSM to hold a major market share in the region.

DuPont (US) is a public registered company that is headquartered in the US and is one of the leading developers, manufacturers, and distributors of nisin. The company works in collaboration with the brands and retailers to maintain its market position. DuPont, as an organization, serves a diverse array of products and has 23 product lines, which primarily include applications for animal nutrition, clean technologies, construction materials, consumer products, and food & beverage ingredients. DuPont Danisco A/S is a food ingredient solutions provider for the DuPont Group. The organization offers nisin under the brand, Nisaplin, which is used in different applications, such as dairy products, culinary ingredients, meat products, beverage, and bakery products.

