Vivaldi browser introduces Break Mode: the new way to pause the Internet

The new features in Vivaldi 3.3 also include a brand-new default Theme for Private Window and the ability to set a custom Theme for Private Window, allowing users to visually distinguish between regular and private windows. Users can crop and click parts of the URL in the Address Bar and easily identify legitimate or malicious web pages with the help of base domain highlighting. The integrated Tracker and Ad Blocker now support rules that allow users to browse even more safely.

Vivaldi’s Break Mode: Pause the Internet

Vivaldi’s built-in tools like Tab Tiling, Notes, visual History, full-page screen Capture and more help users to stay ahead. But in order to boost health and productivity, users also need to be present outside the browser and more importantly, simply switch off. Users can now take a break and put the Internet on pause to focus their attention elsewhere. Also, Break Mode allows users to hide browsing activity or sensitive information on the screen at once if interrupted by a colleague or a family member. Easily triggered with a pause button, Break Mode mutes and stops HTML5 audio and videos, hides all tabs, panels and other content leaving the screen clean.

Go Blurple! New Private Window Themes

Vivaldi’s ultra-customizable Themes get more options in this new version. Vivaldi now offers a new “Private” Theme for Private Window – enhancing aesthetics and usability. In addition to the brand-new blurple (a steady mix of blue and purple colors) as a default, users can set unique custom Themes for Private Window as well as match Themes for both window types if that fits a certain workflow better.

Base domain highlighting for improved security

The privacy and security of users come first at Vivaldi. In this version, Vivaldi steps it up and helps users identify web pages that are malicious or legitimate by highlighting the base domain in the URL field. In addition, Vivaldi will also caution users with a warning icon if the Address Bar is very narrow or has been resized making the base domain difficult to read.

Easier cropping of the URL in the Address Bar

The Address Bar is now further improved with the addition of highlighted, clickable parts to the URLs. This unique functionality provides a fast and convenient way to rapidly navigate a website, even if its own controls are poor or lacking.

More new additions in Vivaldi 3.3:

* Full-Page Blocking Support: The built-in Tracker and Ad Blocker now supports blocking whole pages.

* Drag & Drop Speed Dials to folders: Vivaldi’s signature Speed Dial now has the ability to easily drag and drop entries to folders on desktop.

