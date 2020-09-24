Genpro Appoints Steve Herbert as the Chief Commercial Officer of Genpro Research Inc.

Waltham, MA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Genpro Research today announced the appointment of Steve Herbert as Chief Commercial Officer of Genpro Research Inc., leading the commercial, BD and sales strategy. He will be based out of company’s Boston office.

Mr. Herbert brings over 20 years of commercial leadership and expertise in the US & European Clinical Research & Pharmaceutical software markets as well as an in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

Steve was raised in London, graduated in Biology (Hons.) from York University, UK.

”Steve’s appointment demonstrates the continued commitment of Genpro Research to expanding the scope and reach of our products and services to our global customers,” said Anoop Ambika, Chief Executive Officer of Genpro Research. “Over the last 24 months, Genpro Research has been rapidly expanding and increasing its footprint in India and US. Steve’s wealth of experience in scaling small and medium enterprises in the US & European markets will greatly enhance our position internationally and provide the expertise and leadership that we need to serve our clients more effectively worldwide. Steve is a strong addition to the executive management team and an asset to our global strategy.”

Before joining Genpro, Steve led Cytel’s business development from a small research-based venture to its sale to New Mountain Capital as a leading statistical clinical software & service company. A specialist in transformational growth of smaller enterprises, as an investor, consultant, executive and board member, Steve has managed the commercial operations for Accelrys (Acquired by Dassault), Wavemark (Acquired by Cardinal Health), OmniViz (Acquired by Instem) and several other start-ups. His career bridges life sciences and technology – two professional interests and, not coincidentally, two huge driving forces in today’s society.

Steve is a pianist (jazz, pop and classical) and owns a music recording studio where he mentors young, aspiring musicians. He loves kayaking, hiking, and skiing. He has three grown boys and lives with his wife, Ursula, in Concord, MA.

About Genpro Research

Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Our tools use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms to enable automation of several processes in a drug development pipeline. We provide advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, and Regulatory Submissions. Genpro currently has a US office in Waltham, MA. We have offshore development centers in three cities in India – Thiruvananthapuram, Baroda, and Bangalore.

Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings. Voody for Automated Medical Literature Review and Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. Voody, Genpro’s flagship product, is world’s first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews and manuscripts. MOSS, on the other hand, provides a strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provide powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.

