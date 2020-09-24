Celebrate the Importance of Friendships During the Pandemic at the Scientology Information Center

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Through the month of October the Scientology Information Center extends its hospitality to friends in honor of the International Friendship Day.

The International Day of Friendship was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN). First becoming popular in the United States in 2011, International Day of Friendship encourages people to connect and build bridges among cultures, countries, and even ideologies.

“Though celebrated annually on July 30th, the pandemic guest limitations put off our celebration here,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.

Studies have shown the therapeutic value of social interaction and that support from loved ones plays a great deal in one’s physical and mental health.

Source: Social Relationships and Health: A Flashpoint for Health Policy – J Health Soc Behav. 2010; 51(Suppl): S54–S66. By Debra Umberson, Jennifer Karas Montez

“People are going through a lot during these times. A friend is someone you can trust, who you can open up to and whom you enjoy doing things with,” said Skjelset. “Now, more than ever, friends should be treasured. They deserve to be honored more than one day a year. To help acknowledge friendships, we’d like to extend our hospitality by offering a complimentary cup of tea and cookies to groups of friends (no more than eight at a time) to ‘take a load off’ at the Scientology Information Center. Just contact us and let us know when works best for you!”

“Humanitarian and Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard once said about the value of friends, ‘A man is as rich as he has friends…’ and we want to demonstrate that here,” added Skjelset.

Masks are required indoors and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.

For those visitors also curious about the Scientology religion, Churches of Scientology or its Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard they are welcome to take a self-guided tour through the information panels in the Center’s grand lobby covering some 400 videos in the historic building.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or

visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

Photo caption: Extending friendship, building bridges – The Scientology Information Center offers its hospitality and friendship to visitors in recognition of International Friendship Day during extended through the month of October. (iStockphoto.com)