Cell Signaling Market | Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% | Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Cell Signaling Market is projected to reach USD 3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The term “cell signaling” is used to define the complex interactive system of signals that regulates and mediate various cellular responses in the human body.

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Major Market Developments;

In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) acquired FEI Company (U.S.) to strengthen its high-performance electron Microscopy business.

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) launched BD Resolve Single-Cell Gene Expression platform. This has strengthen the position of company in cell signalling market.

In 2016, Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.) launched CellSimple Cell Analyzer. This helped company to strengthen the presence in cell signalling market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into microscopy, western blotting, immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market.

Based on application, the cell signaling market is segmented into research applications (stem cell, immunology, cancer, and other research applications), and medical applications. The research applications segment is estimated to account the largest share of cell signaling market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.), Tonbo Biosciences (U.S.), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), StressMarq Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), Abeomics, Inc. (U.S.), Sino Biological, Inc. (U.S.), RayBiotech, Inc. (U.S.), MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO.,LTD. (Japan), and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.).