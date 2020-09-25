Founder of IP Moment Services, Dr Paresh C. Dave Nominated for the India500 Quality Leader Award 2020

New Delhi, India, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Paresh C. Dave who is Founder & MD of IP Moment Services, small IP boutique based out of New Delhi, India. India’s biggest business awards, India5000 have recognized the contributions and achievements of Dr. Paresh C. Dave, and have nominated his name for “India500 Quality Leader Award – 2020”.

India5000 has CNBC Awaaz as Media Partner and BSE SME as Supporting Partner. India5000’s Jury board panel comprises of eminent personalities from various industrialists, knowledge partner (TQV) and other audit partners. Dr. Paresh has delivered more than 50 live webinars in the last six months on various non-profit organization’s platforms. IP Moment is also offering free online short term courses in the field of intellectual property rights. These courses and online webinars have also received very positive feedback and appreciation from the participants. Overall more than 10000+ participants have joined these courses and webinars.

“IP Moment” is working with the corporate, start-ups and individual inventors to maximize their IP potential of technical disclosures, and developing strategic intellectual property assets. Also helped companies to identify, protect, and maintain their IP including Patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Dr. Dave has drafted more than 500+ patent applications and filed in various jurisdictions such as the USA, Canada, Australia, and India. Working very closely with international clients and providing IP consultancy. Dr. Dave has also published two books in the field of IPR.

About IP Moment:

At IP Moment, the services that they provide include patent filing, patent prosecution, patent searching, trademark prosecution, trademark filing, design filing, intellectual property rights consultancy, etc. The professionals at IP moment, understand the value of a person’s intellectual property and the importance of it as well, that is why they thrive to maintain and are committed to ensuring the intellectual property confidential as well as undertake the responsibility of keeping the clients information secure.

Contact US:

Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave, Founder & MD, IP Moment Services, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075, Mobile: 8920004700, paresh.dave@ipmoment.com

