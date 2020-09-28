Aseptic Sampling Market – Growing at a CAGR of 12.4% | Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of aseptic sampling market is driven majorly by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, stringent government regulations to ensure drug safety, and funding to support life sciences research activities. On the other hand, issues related to leachables and extractables from single-use products is restraining market growth.

According to the latest market research by MarketsandMarkets, “The global aseptic sampling market is projected to reach USD 474 million by 2025 from USD 264 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2020 and 2025.”

Current Market Opportunities:

1. Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases

2. Emerging markets to offer lucrative growth opportunities

3. Patent expiry of major drugs

Market Size Estimation:

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

The aseptic sampling market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by technology, application, and region).

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9034729

Based on end user, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, R&D departments, and other end users. In 2019, biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated this market owing to the increasing adoption of aseptic sampling in existing manufacturing facilities owing to advantages such as low capital cost and easy implementation.

Based on the application, the aseptic sampling market is segmented into p into upstream processes and downstream processes. In 2019, the upstream processes segment dominated this market. Being the start of bioproduction, upstream processes form a key application area for aseptic sampling. Any contamination originating from the upstream process will be carried to the following procedures and affect overall production, leading to failure. Their importance in this stage is the key factor supporting the use of aseptic sampling products.

Key Questioned Answered in Report:

# Who are the key players in the market and which strategies have they pursued?

# What does the competitive landscape in this market look like?

# What is the strategic analysis of different geographical regions?

# What are the different market opportunities for stakeholders?

Geographical Growth Analysis of Aseptic Sampling Market:

Europe to dominate the global industry followed by Asia Pacific. European countries are supporting pharmaceutical companies to launch new biologic therapies that offer superior efficacy than traditional drugs. This, in turn, is increasing the number of R&D activities in the region and supporting the uptake of aseptic sampling products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the aseptic sampling market. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the expanding biomanufacturing sector, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and the growing outsourcing of bioproduction processes to this region from North America and Europe.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9034729

Recent Developments in Aseptic Sampling Market:

1. In 2020, Merck announced its plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The facility will focus on the development of biotech medicines and manufacturing for clinical studies. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose.

2. In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced to invest USD 475 million in its new capabilities and capacities to cater to the increasing demand for new biologics, cell and gene therapies, and drug products. This investment, in addition to those made in 2019, takes the total investment over two years to approximately USD 800 million (in the company’s pharma services business).

3. In 2018, Pall Corporation (US) signed a partnership agreement with University College London (UCL) (UK). This partnership was aimed at forming the UCL-Pall Biotech Centre of Excellence (CoE). This center will be operational from September 2018 through 2024 for research and training.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the aseptic sampling market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Saint-Gobain (France), GEA Group (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), QualiTru Sampling Systems (US), Keofitt (Denmark), GEMÜ Group (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Trace Analytics (US). Major players have focused on expansion, agreements, and partnerships to increase their shares in the global aseptic sampling market.