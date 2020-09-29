Automated Guided Vehicles Market Segmentation | Outlook and Application Analysis | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, registering at a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing acceptance of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) through a number of businesses can be credited to the paybacks they propose by means of efficiency, protection, and accurateness.

Key Players:



Swisslog Holding Ltd. (KUKA Group)

Egemin Automation Inc. (KION Group AG)

Bastian Solutions, Inc. (A subsidary of Toyota Advanced Logistics North America)

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp. (KION Group AG)

JBT Corporation

Growth Drivers:

AGVs are prepared with cameras, laser heads, and additional sensors. This assist them in functioning carefully around constructions, machines, and workforces. Although workers are susceptible to doing mistakes that can tip to mishaps and casualties. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can support in refining accurateness of workflows, thus decreasing left-over and increasing production.

Type Outlook:

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Forklift Truck

Hybrid Vehicles

Technology Outlook:

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Natural Navigation

Application Outlook:

Logistics and Warehousing

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Regional Insights:

By the source of geography, the area of Europe have controlled the global market during the period of past year. It is estimated to preserve its prime position during the forecast period. The market is mainly motivated by growing demand for material handling equipment and speedy acceptance of robotics resolutions by office holders in the manufacturing business.

