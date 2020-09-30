New Back the Blue Dog Walk Fundraiser Event Supports Local Police Heros

Lagrangeville, United States, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Shenandoah German Shepherds/Working Dog Wellness and Suzanne’s Dog Training, two women owned businesses in the Hudson Valley joined hands with clients, friends and local community businesses for the first First Annual Back The Blue Dog Walk to express support for the police. The dog walk held on August 30, 2020 at beautiful Red Wing Park In Lagrangeville NY raised $4318.00 all going to the Dutchess County Sheriffs PBA.

Back the Blue is an activism campaign focused on building community support for local police officers. With radical leftist protesters constantly vilifying local police heroes, Back the Blue campaign stand up and defend their honor. Back the Blue and Blue Lives Matter are counter movement in the United States advocating that those who are prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers should be sentenced under hate crime statutes. It was started in response to Black Lives Matter after the homicides of NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, New York on December 20, 2014.

“It started with a conversation. It started with wanting to DO something to let our police know how much we support them. No politics, No drama, just wanting to DO something…We at Shenandoah German Shepherds/Working Dog Wellness and Suzanne’s Dog Training, put our heads together and went to work. Our fabulous Clients, Friends and local community businesses came together for the First Annual Back The Blue Dog Walk!” – Fran Vaccaro, Shenandoah German Shepherds/Working Dog Wellness.

The dog walk was held at on August 30, 2020 at beautiful Red Wing Park In Lagrangeville NY. It was a perfect weather for the dogs and dog owners who walked the miles of trails. They watched jaw dropping K9 demos put on by Pyramid Ring Sport Team and their own Douglas County School District k9 teams. Dogs were able to try Lure Coursing and Frisbee as well as test for their AKC CGC and Trick dog titles!

Local dog businesses provided hands on demos while others donated gift cards, baskets full of prizes and services that helped the fund raiser event raise $4318.00 all going to the Dutchess County Sheriffs PBA. They accomplished exactly what they wanted! “We Back the Blue” fund raiser dog walk was a great day for like minded people to have FUN with their dogs and create a relaxed, supportive place for the Deputies to stop by and take a deep breath! “We Back the Blue!”

A special thanks from event organizers to all those in their community who came out to walk and volunteers up in the trails and at the front gate, especially Jeff and Judy Defrice who checked everyone in to ensure a fun safe time for all. Thanks to Hudson Valley businesses such as Tops Supermarket, Zoes, Price Rite Liquor, Athena Gyro, Daily Planet, Pet Supplies Plus and Red Wing donated gift cards and services to provide a fun filled way of showing thanks and gratitude.

Businesses such as Hudson Valley Dumpsters who joined the event offered their services. Among the Sponsors that shared their goods and services were Hudson Valley Dumpster who raffled off a dumpster and Feeny Ship yard, who provided the t shirts adorned with all the logos of the local companies that played a role in creating such a wonderful day. K9 clubs such as Hudson Valley Coursing Club, K9 Aqua sports Club, Idle paws, Lilly Bear Dog Treats, K9 Fit For Life, helped dog owners watch and learn their disciplines with hands on demos.

Cheesecake Heaven, Pack Leader Pet Food, Veterinary House Calls On A Go, Dawgfit k9 fitness and Rehabilitation were present in the event to answer questions and provide information of their services that they provide with in the community. Event was beautifully photographed by the Editor and Photographer Margaret Fox of the prestigious magazine Dogs Outside the Ring.

Jaw dropping dog demos from Pyramid Ring Sport Team Shannon Maeurer and skilled Decoy Kellen David, showed the amazing work in French Ring dog disciplining to the cheering socially distanced, masked onlookers. Visitors are thrilled to see the K9 from Local Dutchess County Sherrif’s office show off their vast amount of skills in tracking, protection and apprehension.

Shenandoah German Shepherds/Working Dog Wellness and Suzanne’s Dog Training thanks everyone who made the dog walk fundraiser event a total success. After the grand success of this event they have already started planning for a bigger event next year.

