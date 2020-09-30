Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2020 to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is estimated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2025. Geographic information systems (GIS) implies the storage, gathering, manipulation, analysis, and presentation of geo-spatial data related to any geographic location in the globe. There are several input types of geographic information systems (GIS) that may include satellite imagery, 3D scanners, existing maps, and aerial imagery among others to generate digital maps of geographic locations. Geographic information systems (GIS) applications are tools that permit operators to analyze spatial information, create interactive queries (user-created searches), edit data in maps, and present the results of all these operations.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing acceptance of GIS in urban planning, smart cities, infrastructure development, coupled with increasing location-based facilities. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market include lack of authentic spatial data, and high initial set-up costs of the system. Geographic Information System (GIS) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by components, usage, application, device, and geography. The market may be explored by components as Services, Hardware, and Software. The “Services” segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing use of spatial data analytics in several applications such as taxi aggregators, urban planning, and food delivery, among others. The market may be explored by usage as Navigation, Surveying, and Mapping. The “Navigation” segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

The market may be explored by application as Agriculture, Transport and Logistics, Oil & Gas, Mining and Geology, Government, Utilities, Construction, and Aerospace and Defense. The “Construction” segment dominated the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to increasing construction activities across the globe has created a demand for surveying devices such as GIS collectors, GNNS-based receivers and robotic total stations, and antennas. Geographic Information System (GIS) industry may be explored by device as Mobile, and Desktop.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry comprise Autodesk, Inc., Hexagon AB, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Pitney Bowes, Inc., Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., MacDonald, Super Map Software Co., Ltd., Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group Plc., Schneider Electric SE, GeodeziaZrt, and South Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

