Growth Opportunities in the Pet Food Extrusion Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Pet Food Extrusion Market by Extruded Pet Food Products (Type (Complete Diets and Treats), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, and Birds), and Ingredient), by Pet Food Extruder Equipment (Type (Single and Twin Screw)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global pet food extrusion market is estimated to be valued at USD 55.21 Billion in 2017, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach USD 72.64 Billion by 2022. The market for pet food extrusion is showing significant growth with a rise in the popularity of pet adoption, pet humanization, and rapid urbanization in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, and Mexico. The growing pet population across the globe is one of the leading factors that contribute to the demand for extruded pet food products, worldwide. The need to fulfil the growing demand for pet food is simultaneously fueling the growth of the pet food equipment manufacturing industry.

Objectives of the study are as follows:

To define, segment, and project the global extruded pet food products market size based on type, ingredient, animal type, and region

To define, segment, and project the global pet food extrusion equipment market size based on type, process, and region

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market leaders

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value and volume, with respect to the regions (along with the key countries)

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

To analyze the competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, collaborations, rebranding, and new product developments in the pet food extrusion market

The increasing demand for extruded pet food has fueled the demand for pet food extrusion equipment as these equipment enhance the quality of pet food along with the shaping and sizing benefits, which helps meet the demand for premium and super premium food products for pets with a long shelf life and high bacterial safety. Thus, manufacturers are expanding their capabilities to meet the increasing demand for pet food. The type of extrusion equipment required depends on the extrusion process, type of pet food, ingredient type, amount, and cooking time in relation to the desired maximum capacity.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into complete diets and treats and other complementary products. The complete diets segment dominated the global extruded pet food products market, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. Complete diets include dry expanded and semi-moist extruded pet food products, which are highly consumed owing to the increase in the demand for premium and super premium pet food products.

Based on animal type, the pet food extrusion market has been segmented into dogs, cats, fish, birds, and others (rabbits and reptiles). The dog and cat segments dominated the global extruded pet food products market, with a majority of share. The dog segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both, value and volume, during the forecast period. The growing pet adoption rate coupled with increasing disposable income of pet owners is expected to drive the demand for extruded pet food products.

The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific region in both the markets. Countries such as Argentina, India, and China are expected to be the major emerging markets for extruded pet food products as well as pet food extrusion equipment. The growth in the number of distribution channels such as e-commerce and rising demand for premium and super premium products coupled with the trend of pet humanization are expected to drive the market growth in these regions.

The market for pet food extrusion equipment is dominated by key players such as Andritz (Austria), Buhler (Switzerland), Clextral (France), Pavan (Italy), Diamond America (US), Lindquist Machine (US), The Bonnot (US), Kahl Group (Germany), Baker Perkins (UK), Coperion (Germany), Doering Systems (US), Brabender (Germany), and American Extrusion International (US) while the market for extruded pet food products is dominated by Mars (US), Nestle (Denmark), and The J.M. Smucker Company (US).

