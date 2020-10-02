Caresmartz Exhibiting at HCAOA 2020 Virtual Leadership Conference

Rochester, NY, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — Caresmartz, a home care technology partner, is a proud exhibitor at the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2020 Annual Leadership Conference to be held virtually October 6-8, 2020.

Caresmartz CEO, Manipal Dhariwal says: “Caresmartz is consistently supporting and helping the entire home care community since the COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to strive to deliver an excellent level of support and relevant information to help agencies, caregivers and clients navigate the crisis.”

James Merson (CCO, Caresmartz) along with Ruby Mehta (Vice President, Caresmartz) would be available virtually and provide information about CareSmartz360, its features and how it can transform any home care business even during uncertain times.

About the HCAOA 2020 Leadership Conference

The HCAOA 2020 Leadership Conference emphasizes helping the entire community to easily navigate the global crisis. Keynote speakers, and industry experts, will provide valuable insights and opportunities to home care agencies and individuals alike throughout the home care industry.

Since the global pandemic has impacted us all and forced the entire community to adapt to new challenges, both caregivers and agency owners need to focus on dealing with the situation in a way that safeguards their clients during these hard times.

Partly in response, HCAOA is hosting an intuitive conference for agency owners offering reassurance, reignited passion and renewed purpose.

Professionals from the home care industry will showcase how innovation and modern solutions can be game-changers for agencies delivering personal care.

Exciting Conference Giveaways

Free access to CareSmartz360 for 12 months* to one lucky winner.

All Participants will get 2 months of Free access to Caresmartz360.

Moreover, Caresmartz’s professionals will also educate participants about CareSmartz360 and how it can help agencies in navigating the pandemic through operational efficiency & compliance.

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America is the leading trade association for the home care industry. Founded in 2002, it represents nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than half a million workers across the United States.

Considering our pandemic situation, HCAOA is conducting its leadership conference virtually with industry leaders that will discuss the best practices to maintain quality care for the seniors.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant Home Care Software Solution that integrates Client Intake, Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Marketing, Training, and Reporting. CareSmartz360 gives you control over every aspect of your home care business thriving in productivity & helping to scale business growth. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.caresmartz360.com