U.S. Motor Vehicle Sensors Market Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Forecasts

The global U.S. Motor Vehicle Sensors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. motor vehicle sensors market is estimated to attain USD 6.29 billion, by the end of 2020, and is projected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR over the forecasted period, according to the new report by Million Insights. The stringent regulations regarding harmful emissions and safety standards coupled with growing initiatives by the government are anticipated to foster the market growth. 

Key Players:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • AMETEK Inc.
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Ashcroft Holdings
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Banner Engineering 

Growth Drivers: 

Rising number of initiatives by the government for passenger security and safety is a key factor propelling the market growth. These sensors help in detecting parameters like heat and speed which helps in taking preventive measures to avoid any damage.

In addition, growing demand from the automobile sector is expected to positively impact the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulatory and legal policies have made the use of sensors mandatory in vehicles which in turn are projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about environment and safety is also anticipated to propel the demand for the product.

U.S. Motor Vehicle Sensors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

  • Physical Property
  • Process Variable
  • Proximity & Positioning
  • Chemical Property
  • Others

U.S. Motor Vehicle Sensors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

  • Engine & Drivetrain
  • Safety & Security
  • Emission Control
  • Others

Further key findings from the report suggest: 

  • In 2013, Physical property sensors attributed to the highest market share of over 25.0% in the market. Increasing demand for monitoring properties such as temperature, moisture, and pressure is projected to spur the market growth.
  • In 2013, Drivetrain & engine application segment attributed to market share of over 35.0%. Growing demand for measuring fuel injection pressure, air temperature, coolant temperature and oil pressure is contributing to segment’s growth. These measures also help in reducing emission of gases and enhance engine efficiency.

