Protect your workstations with Acronis Cyber Backup

Woburn, United States of America, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis is proud to announce the release of Cyber Backup 12.5 Update 5. Driven by the goal to be the world’s most secure and capable backup solution, this update provides many compatibility improvements, bug fixes, and other changes. For Windows users, the installation package now contains both 32- and 64-bit installation files. For all operating systems, it is also now possible to generate MST files on machines where the agent has already bee installed. However, the most important feature of this new update is added support for newer operating systems. This includes current versions of macOS, Ubuntu, CentOS, Oracle Linux, CloudLinux, and ClearOS. This release also fixes the error message ‘Failed to connect to machine’ during installation of the Agent build 16342.

What can you do with Acronis Cyber Backup?

Acronis Cyber Backup is a complete backup and restore solution for all your workstations. It supports more than 20 different platforms, making it ideal for use in a wide range of scenarios. The agent works in Windows, but you can use it to make complete images of any storage device with any operating system installed. This lets you equip your entire workforce with an easy and dependable way to back up their data, and images can be automatically stored on external drives, NAS or SAN networks, or even using online storage courtesy of Acronis Cloud or any other major private or public cloud service like AWS or Azure.

The software also offers highly sophisticated protection by detecting and blocking suspicious changes to backup files and agents. It has AI to better detect threats and keep your data safe no matter where it lives. Acronis Cyber Backup also ensures business continuity with easy restore methods, incremental backups and other features which minimize downtime caused by unforeseen events like accidental deletions or software failures. Download your demo at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/backup/workstation .