E-Switch ULV7 Series Anti-Vandal Switches Designed for the Toughest Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the E-Switch ULV7 Series Anti-Vandal Switches in their latest issue of The Edge.

The ULV7 switch is the latest introduction in E-Switch’s popular anti-vandal series and part of the manufacturer’s extensive selection of switches. The ULV7 also provides ring illumination, numerous LED color options, and the choice of gold or silver contacts.

For key features and a series of engaging E-Switch videos, visit:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/e-switch-ulv7-anti-vandal-switch.

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

